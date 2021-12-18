ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Kids Shop With A Cop During Operation Blue Santa

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX –– On Saturday morning, kids across San Angelo joined members of the San Angelo Police Department and Goodfellow Air Force Security Forces for Operation Blue Santa –– Shop With A Cop event.

The yearly event brings Christmas cheer to dozens of local families who may be facing an undue hardship this holiday season.

Every year the San Angelo Police Officers Coalition reaches out to SAISD and asks administrators and teachers to identify kids who may not have the chance to celebrate the season of giving for a variety of reasons.

The selected families then receive a hand-delivered letter from SAPD inviting them to join the Operation Blue Santa event in December. This year nearly 50 elementary-age recipients were selected to participate in the program.

This morning kids, parents, cops, and volunteers gathered at the Walmart Supercenter on 29th Street to pick out some of their favorite items and gifts. After enjoying complimentary donuts, the kids had the opportunity to tour the store with officers until they reached the monetary limit.

The event is made entirely possible by community donations. Anyone interested in being part of this event can make a donation year round.

San Angelo LIVE!

SAPD: Operation Santa Gifted Nearly 40 Kids Christmas Presents

SAN ANGELO, TX – This year's Operation Blue Santa gave Christmas gifts to nearly 40 kids. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Dec. 18 at around 9:30, multiple officers and other organizations volunteered their time to take part in this years “Blue Santa” event at Walmart. A total of 37 children attended this year’s event and got the opportunity to shop for Christmas presents with Officers and volunteers from Goodfellow AFB. The presents purchased during this event were wrapped and labeled beautifully by multiple volunteers that also included the spouses of SAPD officers and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WINNER: The Best Christmas Lights in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – After a month of submissions, the 2021 San Angelo LIVE! Christmas decoration contest has come to an end.  The winner of the contest, selected by San Angelo LIVE! staff, is Jessie Flores located at the 1000 block of N. Monroe st. This home showed the full spirit of Christmas by its use of inflatables, entire coverage from lights on the trees, roof, and flag pole, and the North Star placed at the top.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Foundation Awards $795k to Non-Profit Organizations

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Health Foundation awarded $795,000 to seventeen area nonprofits this quarter, Board Chair David Lupton said. Since inception, 236 organizations and 839 projects have benefitted from over $62 million in Foundation funding. Grants Chair Steve Cecil said the following grants encompass community impact, education, mental health and wellness, health care and youth development: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley was awarded $200,000 for the Journey Recovery Center’s Detox Program. The Center provides a detox and rehabilitation program for up to 12…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Unvaccinated Man Dies of Covid Complications in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– With Christmas just days away, Covid-19 infections experienced a small uptick in Tom Green County. For weeks the daily case counts have remained below thirty. On Wednesday, the San Angelo Health Department confirmed 39 new infections. A new death was also reported after a male in his 70s from Menard died as a result of Covid-19 complications. The man was unvaccinated at the time of his death. This brings the death count to 476 –– 301 residents of Tom Green County and 175 residents from outside counties that died locally. Below is the daily Covid-19 report: December 22,…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bentwood Country Club Searching for Vandalism Suspects

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Bentwood Country Club is asking the public's help to identify the culprits involved in last night's vandalism. In a Facebook post, the club shared multiple pics of the damage–– including broken playground equipment. Surveillance images show multiple vehicles near the tennis courts. A group of people is also visible in some of the pictures. Anyone with information regarding the vandals or the vehicles is asked to contact the Country Club at bzakbentwood@gmail.com.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Good Samaritan Hospitalized After Donation 'Wasn't Enough'

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A act of goodwill turned violent early Monday morning. According to police, just before 2:00 a.m. a guest at Motel 6 received a knock at his door. When he answered the door he found a stranger asking for money. When he provided some money, the stranger complained it "wasn't enough" and an argument ensued. During the argument, the stranger brandished a firearm and shot the good samaritan. The good samaritan then wrestled the gun away from the stranger and shot him back. Both men sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torso and had to be transported to the hospital. They…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Chase Drunk Driver to the Christmas Lights

SAN ANGELO, TX — Last night just after 10 p.m., a San Angelo police cruiser flashed its lights behind a Ford F-250 that was getting into line at the Concho Christmas Tour of Lights on W. 1st St. The truck didn’t seem to want to stop. The lights tour is open until midnight, but the traffic through the check-in point at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Dr. was very light. The bulk of those touring the lights happens between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The police car was not achieving its aim to pull over the driver of the pickup, so the officer pulled up next to the pickup. Suddenly, three more…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Iconic Favorite San Angelo Restaurant Shuts Down

SAN ANGELO – Owners of an icon in the San Angelo fine dining scene have announced the popular restaurant will cease operations Dec. 23, 2021.   The Silo House Restaurant located in the historic Chicken Farm Art Center on MLK Blvd. made the announcement on social media Friday.  Here is the post:  "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to a decision to close the restaurant. With our age, inflation, supply shortages, and the difficulty finding employees, we have chosen to step down. Susan and I have been blessed by your support over the years, so many good memories. Our last day of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Volunteer Fire Department Cautions Drivers After 2 Fatal Crashes

WALL, TX – The Wall Volunteer Fire Department issued an advisory for holiday drivers on social media Saturday.  The small farming community east of San Angelo has seen two fatal crashes in the last week. Below is the advisory from the Wall VFD Facebook:  In the last week wall VFD has responded to for accidents, two of these were fatalities. Please remember all families that were involved. We also ask that you drive safely, especially over the holidays and please slow down for first responders when traveling￼ through an accident scene. Our families thank you and wish you a blessed and Merry…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Parent Cited After Child Finds Firearm in Backpack

ABILENE, TX –– Incidents involving firearms continue to plague the Abilene Independent School District after a gun was located at a local elementary school. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Friday afternoon officers were dispatched to the school after a student noticed a gun in their belongings as they prepared to go home for winter break.  The student immediately notified the teacher, and the preliminary investigation revealed the gun had been placed in the child's backpack by a "negligent" parent. The parent was subsequently issued a citation for Making a Firearm Accessible…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Offices Release Closure Schedule for Christmas & New Year's

SAN ANGELO – City of San Angelo offices will be closed during the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.   Here is the schedule of departments and closing times:  Most City operations will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. See more information on the holiday schedule below. Trash Service There will be no interruption of trash service over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but the landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. COVID-19 reporting There will not be any COVID-19 reports Dec. 23-24 or Dec. 31. The weekly reports…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Amber Alert: North Texas Girl in Grave & Immediate Danger

FAIRVIEW, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni after she was allegedly abducted from Fairview in Collin County, local officials say.  Giandoni was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive in the town of Fairview, according to Sunday’s amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released. No suspect information has been released at this time. Giandoni is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas State Parks Looking for Ambassadors

AUSTIN – After a two-year hiatus, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is proud to announce that the Texas State Parks Ambassador Program will relaunch in early 2022. The program will begin accepting Ambassadors applications for Central and West Texas State Parks on Dec. 15. Texas State Parks Ambassadors are a diverse group of conservation-minded young adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 that are paired with a Texas State Park to help foster a new generation of outdoor stewards. The program seeks to attract a younger audience to Texas State Parks to continue the…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Tractor Driver Plows Over Bundles of Reefer

BROWNSVILLE, TX – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in Brownsville from three events. One of the seizures was the result of a tractor operator clearing brush.  On Dec. 15, Brownsville Border Patrol Station (BRP) agents responded to a call from a tractor operator that was clearing brush on a property near the Rio Grande in Brownsville. The agents were advised by the heavy machinery operator of the discovery of the two apparent bundles of marijuana. One bundle was intact and the other had been torn open by the tractor. The scattered marijuana…
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Aqua Bistro Celebrates Official Ribbon Cutting

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Just days after Aqua Bistro opened its doors, the Asian fusion restaurant celebrated its official ribbon cutting with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. Beautifully decorated and with a welcoming vibe, Aqua Bistro will offer San Angeloans a fine dining experience. "I want it to feel like you are eating at home," said owner Truc Tran. Vietnamese cuisine working in collaboration with American classics will bring a wide variety of options for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Starting the day off at 6:30 a.m., patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy pancakes,…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Sheriff's Office to Increase Patrols During Holiday Season

SAN ANGELO, TX –– With the holidays just around the corner, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office will be increasing patrols. The Impaired Driver Mobility campaign, which will run through January 1st of next year, will mean an increase in patrols to "detect and deter impaired drivers this holiday season." Driving impaired does not just mean alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana can also impair a driver, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs. With holiday parties and celebrations fast approaching, motorists are reminded to plan ahead, call…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Septuagenarian Arrested After Abuse Captured On Instagram Live

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A 71-year-old San Antonio man is facing serious charges after he allegedly groped an underage girl during an Instagram live. According to court documents, during the live feed Vernon Meadows can be seen approaching the 16-year-old victim from behind. As he nears the victim, Meadows grabs her chest area over her clothing. A witness watching the live feed saved the video and reported the incident to the authorities. According to the victim, the abusive behavior started weeks ago and made her feel uncomfortable. As a result, Meadows has been charged with Indecency with a…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cuteness Alert! Abilene Zoo Welcomes New Baby Steenbok

ABILENE, TX –– The Abilene Zoo has welcomed its newest member last weekend, a baby steenbok! According to the zoo, the new female steenbok is a species of antelope that is native to southern Africa. The baby, who has not been named, was born under just two pounds and is currently under the care of the zoo's Animal Care team because she was born underweight and did not immediately begin nursing. "We are going to ensure she is receiving the proper nutrition," said Dr. Stephanie Carle, Senior Veterinarian. “She is gaining weight and growing and we are pleased with her development.”  The baby…
ABILENE, TX
