San Angelo Kids Shop With A Cop During Operation Blue Santa

SAN ANGELO, TX –– On Saturday morning, kids across San Angelo joined members of the San Angelo Police Department and Goodfellow Air Force Security Forces for Operation Blue Santa –– Shop With A Cop event.

The yearly event brings Christmas cheer to dozens of local families who may be facing an undue hardship this holiday season.

Every year the San Angelo Police Officers Coalition reaches out to SAISD and asks administrators and teachers to identify kids who may not have the chance to celebrate the season of giving for a variety of reasons.

The selected families then receive a hand-delivered letter from SAPD inviting them to join the Operation Blue Santa event in December. This year nearly 50 elementary-age recipients were selected to participate in the program.

This morning kids, parents, cops, and volunteers gathered at the Walmart Supercenter on 29th Street to pick out some of their favorite items and gifts. After enjoying complimentary donuts, the kids had the opportunity to tour the store with officers until they reached the monetary limit.

The event is made entirely possible by community donations. Anyone interested in being part of this event can make a donation year round.