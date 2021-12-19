ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudan police tear-gas huge anniversary rally, wounding protesters

By -, Ebrahim HAMID, Sophie RAMIS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkgEn_0dQp3ENh00
A Sudanese protester waves the national flag during a rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, in the capital Khartoum /AFP

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Sunday for a civilian-led transition to democracy, three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Security forces fired tear gas canisters and live rounds into the air to try to disperse protesters near the presidential palace in Khartoum, leaving several wounded, witnesses told AFP.

Demonstrators approaching the palace gates had chanted slogans against military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a coup on October 25.

"The people want the downfall of Burhan," the protesters shouted as additional security forces were deployed to surround the swelling crowd.

In the evening, demonstrators declared they would hold a sit-in similar to the one that eventually toppled Bashir.

A barrage of tear gas rained down on the crowd of several thousand after the announcement, an AFP journalist said.

Sudan's generals in the post-Bashir transition government launched their coup almost two months ago and held civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under effective house arrest for weeks but reinstated him on November 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fvdn2_0dQp3ENh00
Sudanese protesters rush to the aid of a wounded protester after security forces fired tear gas canisters /AFP

The move alienated many of Hamdok's pro-democracy supporters, who dismissed it as providing a cloak of legitimacy for Burhan's coup.

"Any coup, even after the reinstatement of Hamdok, is unacceptable," a protester in his twenties told AFP as thousands waving Sudanese flags marched past him.

"Our glorious December revolution is seeking civil institutions, not particular individuals."

- 'Slide toward abyss' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMGt5_0dQp3ENh00
Critics say a new partnership agreement civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reached with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last month provided a cloak of legitimacy for his coup /AFP/File

Hamdok, who has argued he wants to avoid further bloodshed, warned late Saturday of "the country's slide toward the abyss", urging restraint from the protesters.

"We're facing today a sizeable regression in the path of our revolution that threatens the security of the nation, its unity and its stability," the premier said.

However, protest organisers have vowed, in a key slogan, that they want "no negotiation, no partnership and no legitimacy" for the current leadership.

Another demonstrator, in his early thirties and also draped in a Sudanese flag, said: "I came out today in complete refusal of the political agreement!

"This deal doesn't represent the people. We have one demand and that's a civilian government, not one that ends up being under military control."

Previous protests against the military takeover have been forcibly dispersed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbknX_0dQp3ENh00
Sudan /AFP

Nationwide, at least 45 people have been killed and scores wounded in the past two months, according to the independent Doctors' Committee.

Authorities on Sunday shut off bridges linking the capital with its twin city Omdurman, but large crowds still gathered and crossed despite heavy tear gas.

"The numbers are huge and security forces can't control them," said one man who witnessed the protests in Omdurman.

- 'All scenarios on the table' -

The date December 19 has a particular resonance in Sudanese history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V42AR_0dQp3ENh00
Rallies on Sunday were the latest in a string of protests in recent weeks /AFP

Not only was it the day in 2018 when thousands launched mass protests that months later ended Bashir's three decades in power, it was also the day in 1955 when Sudanese lawmakers declared independence from British colonial rule.

Following Bashir's ouster a joint military-civilian transitional government took power, but the troubled alliance was shattered by Burhan's power grab.

"The coup has put obstacles in the way of the democratic transition and has given the military complete control over politics and the economy," Ashraf Abdel-Aziz, chief editor of the independent Al-Jarida newspaper, told AFP.

Sudan's military dominates lucrative companies in sectors from agriculture to infrastructure.

The prime minister said last year that 80 percent of the state's resources were "outside the finance ministry's control".

"The security apparatus has won out over political institutions," Abdel-Aziz said.

Khaled Omer, a minister in the ousted government, said the coup was a "catastrophe" but also "an opportunity to rectify the deficiencies" of the previous political arrangement with the army.

He warned that anything could happen over the next few months with the military still firmly in power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9FBq_0dQp3ENh00
Sudanese protesters in Khartoum on December 19; previous rallies against the military takeover have been forcibly dispersed by the security forces /AFP

"If the main political actors don't get their act together and the miliary establishment doesn't distance itself from politics... then all scenarios are on the table," Omer said.

The November 21 agreement also set July 2023 as the date for new elections.

Hamdok said he partnered with the military to "stop the bloodshed" that resulted from its crackdown on protests, and so as not to "squander the gains of the last two years".

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US condemns Cuban trials of anti-government protestors

The United States on Thursday condemned the "politically motivated trials" of more than 90 Cubans who were involved in unprecedented anti-government protests in July. "Since Dec 13, the Cuban regime tried 90+ #11J protestors across Cuba," Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in a tweet using a hashtag that refers to street demonstrations on July 11. "The world sees the magnitude of these injustices," the State Department official said. "Fraudulent charges to silence, & atrocious prison conditions for peaceful demonstrators." Nichols said the Cuban authorities were seeking sentences of up to 25 years in prison for some of the participants in the protests.
PROTESTS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Tear Gas Fired at Opposition Supporters in Sudan's Capital, Witnesses Say

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change movement who had gathered in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses said. The source of the tear gas was unclear. The witnesses told Reuters there was no sign of police officers at...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

CAIRO (AP) — Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Sudan’s capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Thousands of protesters took to the streets Monday in Khartoum and other cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on Oct. 25. The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. The protests have increased pressure on the military and Hamdok.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
The Associated Press

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — An army vehicle plowed into a peaceful march by anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said. Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat. But the TPLF mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June and then advancing into Afar and Amhara.
POLITICS
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Police#Wounding#Protest#Sudanese
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
Daily Beast

Putin Gets Early Christmas Gift as Ukraine Cowers From War

MOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes. As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed. Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as...
POLITICS
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy