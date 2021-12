Brian Kelly's start at LSU has been tangibly interesting, from the way he bolted for Baton Rouge to the early returns on his roster building, and plenty in between. After Kelly hit the road to recruit, the Early Signing Period came and went with the Tigers outside of the updated Sports Illustrated team recruiting rankings. The program signed just 13 high school recruits last week, with only Walker Howard among the nation's top prospects to pick LSU. But transfer recruits carry their own perception, especially with staffs in transition, and one of the biggest non-quarterback wins in the portal thus far is that of Miles Frazier picking the Tigers over 33 other opportunities.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO