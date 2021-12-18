‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is crossing paths with a couple Angel vets on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Julie Benz and Amy Acker will be guest starring — not together, sadly — in Season 3 of the Fox first responder drama, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Benz will first appear in the premiere, while Acker will show up in the fifth episode, airing February 7. Benz will play Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman with the humility and wonder of a naturalist but the swagger and brass of a native Texan. She’s in the cabin next to Owen’s in the hill country. “Sadie is there for this first adventure [of the ice storm hitting Austin], and she absolutely could come back at some point,” executive producer Tim Minear says. “Owen and Sadie are not really a romantic coupling so much as two formidable self-assured people who find each other in a moment of crisis.” Acker’s Catherine, the.

