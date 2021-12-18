ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

By William Earl
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has pulled the plug on comedy series “Julie and the Phantoms” after one season. The well-received family friendly musical series revolved...

www.imdb.com

Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Cowboy Bebop - Cancelled After One Season By Netflix

There will be no second season for Cowboy Bebop. Netflix has opted not to move forward with a second season of the live-action anime adaptation starring John Cho. The cancellation comes less than a month after the series’ first season was released on the streamer Nov. 19.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Back to One, Episode 184: Chris Diamantopoulos

Chris Diamantopoulos was always an actor. Never held another job. He was working on the stage at an early age—touring companies, Broadway—then transitioned to television, film, and eventually voice overs. Never stopped. Some highlights: Russ Hanneman on Silicon Valley, Reinhold on Community, Moe in The Three Stooges, the official voice of Mickey Mouse, and right now you can see him playing bad guys in Netflix’s Red Notice and True Story. We recorded this interview hours before he started a new job and he takes us through what’s on his mind on the night before day one. He talks about how […]
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Search Party Trailer: Dory Teams With Jeff Goldblum in Final Season

Dory has an unlikely business partner in the trailer for Search Party‘s fifth and final season (premiering Friday, Jan. 7 on HBO Max). The dark comedy’s first three seasons followed the amateur sleuths through “a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial,” per the show’s official’s description. Season 4 saw Dory taken prisoner by deranged fan Chip, forcing her friends to again form a search party to find her.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2022

Prime Video and IMDb TV are gearing up for a solid New Year with plenty of exciting titles joining their libraries in January. While IMDb TV makes way for new episodes of Judy Justice, Prime Video is welcoming several first-time titles like the George Clooney-directed movie The Tender Bar starring Ben Affleck along with Jason Katims‘ drama As We See It. See the full lineup of titles arriving on Prime Video and IMDb TV this January, below. Available for Streaming on Prime Video: Beasts of the Southern Wild (Credit: Jess Pinkham/Tm and ©Copyright Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection) January 1 127 Hours Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) Beats of the Southern Wild Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Bringing Down the House Crazy Heart Deja Vu Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo Enemy at the Gates Eve’s.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

8 saddest show cancellations of 2021, from Julie and the Phantoms to PEN15

2021 giveth, and 2021 taketh away. So many amazing shows — Hacks! Yellowjackets! Only Murders in the Building! — have premiered this year and already found an audience. Sadly, though, in addition to giving us some incredible new content, this year has also brought about the end of some amazing shows, too. Read on to learn about the most heartbreaking show cancellations of 2021.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Atlanta's Europe-Set Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX will return to Atlanta (by way of Europe!) on Thursday, March 24, 2022, it has at long last been announced. Premiering Season 3 nearly four years after its sophomore run ended, the Emmy-winning comedy will return with two episodes that night, starting at 10/9c. And for the first time, each of the season’s 10 episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. Atlanta was at one point earmarked for a January 2021 return, but the pandemic thoroughly squashed that. On the bright-ish side? Series creator and star Donald Glover was able to use the downtime to get ahead on things. “One...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Casts ‘Angel’s Julie Benz & Amy Acker in Season 3

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is crossing paths with a couple Angel vets on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Julie Benz and Amy Acker will be guest starring — not together, sadly — in Season 3 of the Fox first responder drama, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Benz will first appear in the premiere, while Acker will show up in the fifth episode, airing February 7. Benz will play Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman with the humility and wonder of a naturalist but the swagger and brass of a native Texan. She’s in the cabin next to Owen’s in the hill country. “Sadie is there for this first adventure [of the ice storm hitting Austin], and she absolutely could come back at some point,” executive producer Tim Minear says. “Owen and Sadie are not really a romantic coupling so much as two formidable self-assured people who find each other in a moment of crisis.” Acker’s Catherine, the.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Dynasty Confirms Fallon's Fate in Season 5 Premiere — Grade It!

It was the question on every Dynasty fan’s mind going into Monday’s season premiere: How is Fallon Carrington faring after being shot earlier this year?. The two-part premiere wasted no time answering that question, opening on a news report about… Fallon’s murder?! Look, after the casting rodeo this show has endured — including three Cristals and Alexises apiece — we’d be lying if we said we didn’t think, at least for a split second, that we’d really seen the last of Liz Gillies.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Emily in Paris Boss Previews Season 2's 'Complicated' Love Square, Talks Digging Into Mindy and Sylvie's Stories

Emily in Paris has quite a romantic conundrum on her hands in Season 2 of the Netflix comedy (premiering Wednesday, Dec. 22). After hooking up with her neighbor Gabriel, the titular marketing exec has found herself in a very awkward situation, seeing as how he’s decided to stay in Paris after all, and his ex-girlfriend Cami is also Emily’s pal.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

TVLine Items: Angel Vets on Lone Star, Showtime's Cosby Docu and More

A pair of Angel vets are visiting 9-1-1: Lone Star: Julie Benz and Amy Acker will guest-star in separate Season 3 episodes of the Fox drama, TV Insider reports. Benz will appear in the Jan. 3 season premiere as Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman who lives in the cabin next to Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand. Acker, meanwhile, will play Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas, in a multi-episode arc (beginning with the Feb. 7 installment).
TV SERIES

