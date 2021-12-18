ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3437 N Paulina Street #1R

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteps from the brown line stop at Lincoln & Roscoe on a quiet tree-lined street in Lake View / Roscoe Village you'll find a beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom 1...

pleasantviewrealty.com

225 N Lawson Street Waldo WI

Simple, easy living in Waldo! This ranch home with two bedrooms and one bathroom is on a great corner lot with ¼ of an acre and has easy access to Highway 57. You’ll appreciate the open living space of the living room and dining room and the conveniently located bedrooms and bathroom. The basement is unfinished but large and has lots of potential. There’s a one car attached garage, a one car detached garage, and a shed on the property. New roof and siding in 2016.
Listing of the Day: 888 N. Quincy Street #1007

Welcome to the “007 condo” located in one of Ballston’s most high-end communities, The Residences at Liberty Center. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is home to 670 square feet of open and luxurious living space. The spacious kitchen opens to the living area and features maple cabinets,...
6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
2200 N Kenneth Avenue #1

FULLY GUT REHABBED - 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Walking distance to Healy Metra stop, public transportation, minutes away from lively Logan Square restaurants and the 2.7 mile long 606 nature/exercise trail. Units provide a completely brand new open concept living/dining with exquisite dark hardwood flooring, basket-weaved marble bathroom floors, soft close cabinetry, maintenance-free quartz countertops, large Island with bar seating opening up to a bonus seating area with large windows, modern turn-of-the-century tile backsplash, grey maintenance-free laminate flooring, high end stainless steel appliances.
756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
16640 Crescent Avenue #1E

Great 2 Bedroom Apartment! Good Size Bedrooms. The Entire Unit Freshly Painted In The Neutral Colors, New Carpet and New Vinyl Floor on Kitchen. Laundry In The building. 2 Parking Space Included. Credit Check Required $55 Per Adult.
1940 W Ohio Street #2R

Recently renovated one bedroom ,new stainless steel appliances. Great location on a lovely tree-lined street with your open outdoor space in a great location steps away from restaurants,Mariano's and Chicago Ave Bus route, CTA Trains and ease of street parking.
14750 Wallin Drive #A11

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated 1 bedroom 1 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. In unit privacy boasts occupant suite with new plush carpeting, dual closets (including a walk-in), and access to the full bath. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Tri Taylor Apartments presents a stunning three bedroom, two bathroom apartment perfectly placed in a boutique, 3 unit building. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, floor to ceiling windows & endless designer finishes. Chef's kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & large breakfast bar. Spacious living room with ideal dining room. Primary suite features closets and bathroom. Primary bathroom offers double sink vanity & full body shower. Bedroom 2 & 3 boast large windows and custom built closets. Washer & dryer conveniently in unit! Escape outdoors on the private deck! One exterior parking space included in price. New window treatments coming soon! AVAILABLE TODAY!
5455 N Sheridan Road #2712

Edgewater Beach! Rarely available high floor, spacious, corner large one bedroom. Lake, park, sunset views, wrap around windows. Largest one bedroom tier in the building. Freshly painted. Wood laminate floors, updated kitchen and bath with a walk in shower and ample closet space. Building amenities: Outdoor pool. Party rooms/one penthouse top floor Modern lobby. Outside barbecue area in rear of building available for a fee, valet indoor heated garage parking available for a fee. Rent includes air conditioning and heat, basic cable and WIFI. In neighboring building, available for a fee state of the art all renovated health club, fitness center with an indoor pool and spa. CTA express bus stops at front door. $500 non-refundable fee instead of a security deposit; Move in/out fee $600.00; $500 deposit for elevator.
707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
8 Sterling Circle #206

Beautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with pool view, balcony, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit, Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months. **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
233 W Lake Cook Road #4

Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath manor home with private large deck, private own basement recreation room, and attached garage! Brand new wooden floors. Exposed brick walls, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location overlooking the green wooden area. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and major roads. Small friendly pets up to 24 lbs could be considered. Hurry to see this home and move right in!
409 S Maple Avenue #3

Check out this Updated Main Floor, One Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in the Heart of Oak Park! Freshly Painted with Warm Grey Tones Highlighted with White Trim, and New Wood Laminate Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedroom! The Kitchen boasts Granite Counters and Maple Cabinets! Spacious Room Sizes with Great Closets! Featuring In Wall AC Unit and On-Site Coin Laundry! One Assigned, Off Street Parking Space included! (Additional Parking Spaces available for rent for $75 per month.) Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. (The Heat is electric.) One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
16 N Garfield Street #2-J

SPECIAL LOW RENT PRICE FOR 2BR/1BA in LOMBARD!!! Come enjoy living in PRIME Lombard just STEPS away from Lombard downtown, Lombard Metra Station and Lombard Common! This freshly painted 2 bed 1 bath condo features an open floor plan, combo living/dining room, and new carpet throughout the unit. Updated bathroom and kitchen boasting tiled flooring. Both bedrooms equipped with ample closet space and windows offering plenty of natural light. Building has washer/dryer in basement. Rent INCLUDES Parking, Storage, Water, Heat, and Garbage. Nothing to do but move in! Schedule your private showing today!!! This will not last long!!!
470 N 4th Street, Upper Sandusky

If your looking for a fabulous opportunity for an updated turn key home that is move-in ready look no further! This home sits on two lots and has a modern open floor plan that contains a large living room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. The kitchen offers many cabinets, an abundance of counterspace, and two pantries. The remainder of the main floor has 3 bedrooms (one is being used as a laundry room), and a full bath. The finished basement comes with a kitchen area, bar, pool table, and another full bath! The property has a 3 car detached garage with heat, water, and concrete drive.
