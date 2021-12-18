ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

27 Kensington Circle #205

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
point2homes.com

1140 Starbird Circle

Application fee: $30. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Starbird Circle apartments is close to shopping, dining, schools and parks. This fourplex, professionally managed by Prodesse Property Group, is a great place to live. All of the units are well maintained, with dining nooks, dishwashers, some of the units have balconies and there is a laundry facility onsite. Please give us a call, we look forward to hearing from you.Who is Prodesse Property Group? We are a dedicated team of property management professionals working together to manage residential properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We take great pride in creating wonderful living spaces that feel like home. In addition to working hard Monday through Friday, we have team members standing by ready to help outside of normal work hours 24 hours a day 365 days a year.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1515 E Central Road #352A

Spacious and recently updated 2bed/2bath condo at Dana Point! 3rd floor unit in a double elevator building. Spacious and modern kitchen with tons of storage and newer SS appliances and gold fixtures. Pergo flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Double door sliders open up to a large private balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. One garage parking spot. Laundry on the same floor close to the unit. Area amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness room, and a party room. Awesome location with top rated schools, shopping, dining and transportation!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1745 W Broadland Lane

This custom-built home features gorgeous views of the 4th hole and pond on a cul-de-sac location. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, vaulted ceiling, large adjacent casual dining/living area with fireplace, wall-to-wall windows, and french doors to the scenic outside. Open floor plan living room with 2 story windows nested in between the den featuring coffered ceiling and 2nd fireplace and the dining room with elegant lighting and custom paint. Master on the main features large closets and a spacious custom on-suite. Custom millwork, beamed ceiling, new AC, and boiler. Upgraded exterior lighting, paver patio, and more. Upstairs you will love the large loft and 2 secondary bedrooms with custom paint and large closets, each with its own bathroom. The huge basement features another fireplace, full bathroom, large entertainment room, separate office/craft/hobby space and multiple large storage areas. Home also features a whole house water purification system. 3 car garage. Lawncare and snow removal included. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Professionally managed and maintained. Pets are considered with screening and additional fees.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #C1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated over 1400 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Main occupant suite with new plush carpeting, walk-in closet, and spa bath featuring double bowl vanity, soaking tub/shower, and linen closet. Two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Additional full bath with double bowl vanity. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
bhhschicago.com

3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

182 English Run Circle

Here's your chance to own one of the larger end-of-group townhomes in Loveton Farms with the side entrance door. Large 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse with a fully finished walk-out basement (with one of the full bathrooms). The extra large deck off of the dining room is a perfect setting to relax while over-looking the stream and woods just below that the home backs up to. Also has two fireplaces (one in the living room and one in the basement). New roof and new sliding doors just installed with an updated HVAC system.
MLS
bhhschicago.com

14 Sterling Circle #106

1st Floor split 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom...Elm Model Apartment with fireplace, patio, hard surface flooring with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Fully Renovated 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments in Prime Wheaton Location close to expressways, restaurants and shopping! You'll love the 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Relax in the cafe lounge with fresh coffee and enjoy the computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park your furry friends are sure to enjoy. Recently renovated, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes feature gourmet inspired pass-through kitchens with high-end details. As a resident, you'll enjoy features such as breakfast bars, in-unit laundry with washer and dryer, walk-in closets, patios or balconies with tranquil nature views and much more. Many apartments within the community feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Garage spaces are available and unlimited for $100 extra fee per month or private garages for $125 per month (based on availability). Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Your quiet oasis will be in walking distance to abundant upscale retail options along with several casual dining selections. Many units available but they go fast... Inquire today! **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY 01/15/0222**
RETAIL
bhhschicago.com

38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

409 S Maple Avenue #3

Check out this Updated Main Floor, One Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in the Heart of Oak Park! Freshly Painted with Warm Grey Tones Highlighted with White Trim, and New Wood Laminate Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedroom! The Kitchen boasts Granite Counters and Maple Cabinets! Spacious Room Sizes with Great Closets! Featuring In Wall AC Unit and On-Site Coin Laundry! One Assigned, Off Street Parking Space included! (Additional Parking Spaces available for rent for $75 per month.) Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. (The Heat is electric.) One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

21201 Silktree Circle

Located in Plainfield's Carillon, an AGE 55+ active community, this Alexander model, RANCH is situated on a BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED CORNER LOT! Large 15x12 DECK has panoramic OPEN VIEW! Sunny KITCHEN has has been updated w/granite counters & back splash and is tiled to include even the window sill! This well maintained home includes all appliances - 2 door refrigerator w/ice-maker/ELECTRIC 5 burner self-cleaning GLASS COOK-TOP STOVE and built-in microwave! REFINISHED antique white oak cabinets are abundant in number so you will have plenty of room for your groceries. You will love the CERAMIC ENTRY which flows through hallways, towards the front BEDRROM and BATH, and into the KITCHEN! Large LIVING ROOM w/GAS LOG FP/MANTEL! CERAMIC floors in 2 BATHS! PLUS FANS, MIRRORS WINDOW TREATMENTS! HUGE MASTER BEDROOM w/LOTS of closet space: walk-in and hall closets! PRIVATE LUXURY MASTER BATH w/walk-in shower/TUB/LINEN CLOSET! 2nd BATH has tub/shower combo! Long term renter desired: NO PETS/SMOKERS!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7361 Crestleigh Circle

Popular Oakleigh model townhome with 3BR/2&2 in Amberleigh community. The property features hardwood floors on main & upper levels, spacious living room, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with silestone counters, natural color cabinets and bay window. Master bedroom with his/hers closets, upgraded master bath, rec room with wood-burning fireplace and access to the deck, spacious laundry/storage room on lower level, rear windows & CPVC pipes replaced. Fresh neutral paint and carpets.
MLS
bhhschicago.com

4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3438 N Halsted Street #2

Ideally located in the heart of Lakeview, steps from shopping and dining in every direction! A 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field, 20 mins to the lake, and 10 mins to either the Addison or Belmont CTA stations. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, queen sized bedrooms, large closets, radiated heat, and outdoor space. There is laundry located in the basement. Bring your pets! This is a dog and cat friendly building.
ADDISON, IL
bhhschicago.com

756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

1313 Hamilton Avenue

Magnificent 4 Bedroom / 4 .5 Bath Home in Elmhurst for Rent! This is a rare opportunity! Kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line oak cabinets with glass doors, and SS appliances! Kitchen peninsula has seating for 4! Bright open space living room / dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Main floor bedroom can also be office space. Wide stairway leading upstairs brings you to the other 3 bedrooms; each with a walk in closet and private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs! Huge master bedroom boasts a surprise extra washer and dryer, double sinks, double shower, and large walk in closet. Fully finished basement with pool table, washer & dryer, bathroom, and extra storage closet. New Pella windows and hardwood flooring throughout! Heated 2 car garage is fully equipped with a car lift and cabinets/storage system. Private storage shed with a 1 car garage attached! Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, highways, and more! No Security Deposit (Rhino policy required). Make this your home today!
ELMHURST, IL

