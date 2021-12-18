918 Green Bay Road #3C

This custom-built home features gorgeous views of the 4th hole and pond on a cul-de-sac location. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, vaulted ceiling, large adjacent casual dining/living area with fireplace, wall-to-wall windows, and french doors to the scenic outside. Open floor plan living room with 2 story windows nested in between the den featuring coffered ceiling and 2nd fireplace and the dining room with elegant lighting and custom paint. Master on the main features large closets and a spacious custom on-suite. Custom millwork, beamed ceiling, new AC, and boiler. Upgraded exterior lighting, paver patio, and more. Upstairs you will love the large loft and 2 secondary bedrooms with custom paint and large closets, each with its own bathroom. The huge basement features another fireplace, full bathroom, large entertainment room, separate office/craft/hobby space and multiple large storage areas. Home also features a whole house water purification system. 3 car garage. Lawncare and snow removal included. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Professionally managed and maintained. Pets are considered with screening and additional fees.
