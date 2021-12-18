ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

918 Green Bay Road #3C

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** GORGEOUS WINNETKA studio for RENT! The unit is on the top floor so there is no one above you. The unit has been FULLY REHABBED with custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has...

3550 N Lake Shore Drive #402

Just painted stunning Southeast Corner 2 bedroom home with Unobstructed lake and park views. Pristine Kitchen with Oak hardwood floors Throughout. Large bedrooms both have great lake views! Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet! Wonderful amenity building: 24 hr doorman, very friendly on site staff, commissary, roof deck, library, fitness center, laundry, bike room. Heated Valet parking for only $165 per month. Transportation & all the lakefront fun out the front door! No dog allowed by building, cats ok.
1515 E Central Road #352A

Spacious and recently updated 2bed/2bath condo at Dana Point! 3rd floor unit in a double elevator building. Spacious and modern kitchen with tons of storage and newer SS appliances and gold fixtures. Pergo flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Double door sliders open up to a large private balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. One garage parking spot. Laundry on the same floor close to the unit. Area amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness room, and a party room. Awesome location with top rated schools, shopping, dining and transportation!
3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
1745 W Broadland Lane

This custom-built home features gorgeous views of the 4th hole and pond on a cul-de-sac location. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, vaulted ceiling, large adjacent casual dining/living area with fireplace, wall-to-wall windows, and french doors to the scenic outside. Open floor plan living room with 2 story windows nested in between the den featuring coffered ceiling and 2nd fireplace and the dining room with elegant lighting and custom paint. Master on the main features large closets and a spacious custom on-suite. Custom millwork, beamed ceiling, new AC, and boiler. Upgraded exterior lighting, paver patio, and more. Upstairs you will love the large loft and 2 secondary bedrooms with custom paint and large closets, each with its own bathroom. The huge basement features another fireplace, full bathroom, large entertainment room, separate office/craft/hobby space and multiple large storage areas. Home also features a whole house water purification system. 3 car garage. Lawncare and snow removal included. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Professionally managed and maintained. Pets are considered with screening and additional fees.
3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Tri Taylor Apartments presents a stunning three bedroom, two bathroom apartment perfectly placed in a boutique, 3 unit building. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, floor to ceiling windows & endless designer finishes. Chef's kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & large breakfast bar. Spacious living room with ideal dining room. Primary suite features closets and bathroom. Primary bathroom offers double sink vanity & full body shower. Bedroom 2 & 3 boast large windows and custom built closets. Washer & dryer conveniently in unit! Escape outdoors on the private deck! One exterior parking space included in price. New window treatments coming soon! AVAILABLE TODAY!
707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
233 W Lake Cook Road #4

Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath manor home with private large deck, private own basement recreation room, and attached garage! Brand new wooden floors. Exposed brick walls, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location overlooking the green wooden area. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and major roads. Small friendly pets up to 24 lbs could be considered. Hurry to see this home and move right in!
6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
32 Sterling Circle #305

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 3rd floor 1BD/1BA with balcony and fireplace! In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available. **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
700 W Bittersweet Place #206

Welcome to this bright and spacious condo. New floors and fresh paint job. Ready to move in! Get to enjoy a great time on the outdoor roof top deck. Elevator access and all utilities including WiFi included in rent. Walking distance to the lake, park, public transportation and much more!
38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
811 S 2nd Street

Location! Location! Location! It's true! This home is walking distance to the Fox River, downtown St Charles, trails and parks! Front porch welcomes you inside to sun drenched light filled rooms, ample living space & an abundance of old and charming character! Spacious living room & family room along with charming kitchen & cozy dining area with slider to huge tiered deck leading to paver patio. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms plus a flex room for rec room or office. Finished basement ideal for guest living area. Beautifully landscaped and 6ft privacy fenced yard. Paver walkways, stone landscape walls. Footing of deck would allow for possible expansion of kitchen. Enormous detached 2 car garage- workshop ready 26'x24' heated garage with a fully finished 22x18 bonus room above. Car lovers, hobby enthusiasts, home-based business- the possibilities are endless. Just a fantastic location! This home is a MUST SEE!
3438 N Halsted Street #2

Ideally located in the heart of Lakeview, steps from shopping and dining in every direction! A 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field, 20 mins to the lake, and 10 mins to either the Addison or Belmont CTA stations. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, queen sized bedrooms, large closets, radiated heat, and outdoor space. There is laundry located in the basement. Bring your pets! This is a dog and cat friendly building.
ADDISON, IL
409 S Maple Avenue #3

Check out this Updated Main Floor, One Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in the Heart of Oak Park! Freshly Painted with Warm Grey Tones Highlighted with White Trim, and New Wood Laminate Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedroom! The Kitchen boasts Granite Counters and Maple Cabinets! Spacious Room Sizes with Great Closets! Featuring In Wall AC Unit and On-Site Coin Laundry! One Assigned, Off Street Parking Space included! (Additional Parking Spaces available for rent for $75 per month.) Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. (The Heat is electric.) One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
