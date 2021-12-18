Rollerdisco

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO