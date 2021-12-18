ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Stanbury

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaroline Stanbury is known for her work on Ladies of...

www.imdb.com

HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

Meet Your Next Internet Boyfriend, Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount

Qui est Gabriel? Je ne sais pas, because we are totally over that Emily in Paris love triangle! Because as much as we all loved Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), get ready to hard for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), our new season two love interest for the titular Emily (Lily Collins). And no, Alfie is not French...and he's also just learning the language, like Emily. In fact, Emily connected with the British hunk during her French class, and these two ex-pats seem to have more sparks than the top of a crème brûlée. Per the official Netflix character description, Alfie is a "sarcastic and charming...
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies Of London#Bio
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Entertainment
Celebrities
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Wore the Prettiest Dresses at Her Engagement Party

After Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas announced their engagement in late October, the couple recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a beautiful party that was filled with family, friends, and stunning outfits. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her four daughters flaunted gorgeous dresses at the event, each of which added even more allure to the already elegant party.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Shades Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Skills In The Bedroom

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have always had a somewhat volatile relationship, especially before she quit drinking. In 2018, after keeping their relationship tightly under wraps at first, Randall popped the question in Cabo San Lucas. While their wedding was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the couple did welcome a daughter […] The post Lala Kent Shades Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Skills In The Bedroom appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Cozy in Gray Coat, Knit Sweater and Hidden Heels with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was ready for winter while shopping with beau Ben Affleck and her daughter, Emme Muzin, in Los Angeles, California. The “Marry Me” star wore black wide-leg jeans for the occasion, paired with a light gray sweater. The cozy knit was layered beneath a dark gray coat, which featured a wide silhouette, wide sleeves and two large front pockets. The style was reminiscent of outerwear from the ’90s, giving Lopez’s outfit a throwback feel. The star’s cozy look was complete with a black leather Coach bag, as well as a sparkling ring, hoop earrings and—briefly—a blue face mask. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA

