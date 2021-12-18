Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Shares Candid "Self-Love" Update After James Kennedy Split

Bravo reunions are, quite simply, a beautiful sight to behold. Whether it's Shahs of Sunset arguments or Below Deck revelations or Real Housewives catfights, the reunions tend to deliver even more drama as they rehash the ups and downs of a season. (Case in point: RHBH’s sit-down that dug deep into Erika Jayne’s legal problems.) It will likely be no different for Vanderpump Rules, which is still in the throes of airing its Season 9 mishaps. The upcoming reunion already wrapped filming, and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump decided to drop one of her signature raunchy jokes on Andy Cohen whilst promoting it.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO