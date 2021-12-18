Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Shares Candid "Self-Love" Update After James Kennedy Split

‘RHOC’ alum Tamra Judge almost returned to the show this season according to Heather Dubrow, who dropped the bombshell during our podcast. Could Tamra Judge, 54, return to The Real Housewives of Orange County? According to Heather Dubrow, 52, who’s returned to the series for Season 16, her former co-star almost came back for this season as well. While speaking with the New York native on our podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease, Heather revealed that her friendship with the RHOC alum could help in bringing her back.
