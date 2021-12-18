Why And Just Like That's Rose Says Lily's Not to Blame for Carrie's Woes

It's been 6,499 days since Sex and the City ended and approximately 6,498 days that we've been waiting for the characters to return to our screens. Now the day is finally here: the first two episodes of HBO Max's highly anticipated (understatement of the year) new series And Just Like That... officially hits the streaming service on Dec. 9. In the revival show, familiar faces Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) pick up right where they left off, and we're also introduced to a handful of new characters, like Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), to name a few.
