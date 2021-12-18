ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why And Just Like That's Rose Says Lily's Not to Blame for Carrie's Woes

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis flower is in need of some sunshine. And Just Like That's Alexa Swinton sat down with E! News to reflect on the Satc...

www.imdb.com

People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud: It’s ‘Sad & Uncomfortable’

Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth Says He Felt “Protective” Over Sarah Jessica Parker After Kim Cattrall Fallout

After some cast and crew of Sex and the City recently opened up about spats between Kim Cattrall, Chris Noth is now weighing in with his thoughts. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the actor said he felt “protective” over co-star Sarah Jessica Parker following Cattrall’s comments. Following the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018, Parker reached out on social media with messages of sympathy. Cattrall replied on social media and argued that her former SATC castmate was only doing so as a tactic to maintain a “nice girl persona.”  “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you...
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
Yardbarker

'And Just Like That...' addresses Samantha's absence in premiere

And just like that, Sex and the City fans know what happened to Samantha Jones within the first two minutes of HBO Max's limited series revival And Just Like That... Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are waiting for their table when they're spotted by Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) at the restaurant. Bitsy asks where "the fourth musketeer" Samantha is.
Apartment Therapy

The Design Team of “And Just Like That…” Shares How Carrie’s Apartment Continues to Be the Dreamiest Space

No matter how much time has passed, there’s nothing like seeing old friends again. And with best friends Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York of “Sex and the City” fame, you can always count on picking up right where you left off. That’s why it’s so exciting to see what’s in store for the ladies as they dust off their Manolo Blahniks (well, mostly just Carrie) and take their sweaters out of the oven for the next chapter of their lives in HBO Max’s new long-awaited series reboot, “And Just Like That….”
imdb.com

‘And Just Like That…’: How Carrie’s Fashion Expresses Her Emotional Journey (Photos)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That…] In just two 45-minute episodes, And Just Like That… has already managed to shatter our hearts. The new series, a continuation of Sex and the City, is already showcasing growth within Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her crew. Carrie faces the utmost amount of grief just as she is attempting to navigate her career in a technology-driven, post-pandemic world. Although her emotions are running high, the New York City icon already has defined fashionable outfit staples that will grace fashion articles for years to come. Carrie’s style ebbs and flows with what is happening in her life, just as it did in the original series. From necklaces and unique hats to iconic shoes and classy silhouettes, Carrie expresses every ounce of who she is through her style. Out-and-About Accessorizing HBO; Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Carrie has been a fashion icon since 1998, inspiring ...
PopSugar

And Just Like That, We're in Love With Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's Beauty Looks All Over Again

It's been 6,499 days since Sex and the City ended and approximately 6,498 days that we've been waiting for the characters to return to our screens. Now the day is finally here: the first two episodes of HBO Max's highly anticipated (understatement of the year) new series And Just Like That... officially hits the streaming service on Dec. 9. In the revival show, familiar faces Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) pick up right where they left off, and we're also introduced to a handful of new characters, like Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), to name a few.
Refinery29

And Just Like That… Features Carrie’s Signature Looks — & Brands From Instagram

While costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago had worked on the original Sex and the City series and movies, under Patricia Field, nothing could’ve prepared them for the social media frenzy that ensued when the first photos from the reboot series, And Just Like That…, were released back in July. “It was pretty powerful to see how quickly [photos from the show] spread across the universe,” says Rogers. “As soon as a foot came out [of] a camper onto the sidewalk and a paparazzi snapped it, less than five minutes later, it was posted online.”
thezoereport.com

Sarah Jessica Parker's Dress At The ‘And Just Like That...’ Premiere Was A Nod To Carrie

On Dec. 8, the night before the official release of And Just Like That..., the entire Sex and the City squad gathered at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art for the long-awaited premiere screening. The black carpet was filled with noteworthy ensembles from the show’s old and new cast members. Of all the imitable outfits though, Sarah Jessica Parker’s dress at the And Just Like That... premiere was that night’s fashion highlight. Her strapless look with a sheer cape was custom-made for the actor by Oscar de la Renta’s designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. The dress featured a voluminous, frilly skirt that served as a clever nod to Carrie Bradshaw’s famous pink tutu dress.
The Independent

And Just Like That: Why it’s so hard to break up with a friend

Ever since it was announced that a Sex and the City reboot would be going ahead without one of its leading characters, fans have speculated as to how the writers would explain her absence.Kim Cattrall has made no secret about her, shall we say, lack of interest in taking part in any kind of SATC reboot. As a result, the famous foursome has reunited for And Just Like That without one of its members, Samantha Jones – and now we finally know how the writers have explained her absence.In the first episode of the HBO show, which is airing on...
