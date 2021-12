Bah humbug! While the holiday season is said to be "the most wonderful time of the year," not everyone is on board. Even Hollywood has a few scrooges in its corral. Miley Cyrus, for instance, has made no secret of her distaste for Christmas, once telling the KISS FM "Breakfast Show" that her holiday family gathering always ends in "fistfights, and usually with each one of us removing ourselves and slamming the door in some way and a lot of apology texts." She added, "I mean we're all kind of conspiracy theorists and I remember one year we got onto the topic of, like, aliens and it ended with my brothers not talking for a week and my mom crying." In 2016, she said the holiday always made her "deeply sad."

