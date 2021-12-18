ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

8 Sterling Circle #206

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with pool view, balcony, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit, Luxurious amenities including...

6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
3438 N Halsted Street #2

Ideally located in the heart of Lakeview, steps from shopping and dining in every direction! A 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field, 20 mins to the lake, and 10 mins to either the Addison or Belmont CTA stations. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, queen sized bedrooms, large closets, radiated heat, and outdoor space. There is laundry located in the basement. Bring your pets! This is a dog and cat friendly building.
ADDISON, IL
3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
MATC Times

1203 E Singer Circle

Great 2 bedroom available in nice neighborhood in Riverwest! - Large 2 BR unit in a very clean and very quiet 4-family building. Property is on the bus line and next to Kern Park. Work downtown? This unit is a quick commute. Kitchen has full sized appliances, wood flooring in living room, and coin appliances in basement. Apartments are a short drive to Bayshore Mall and an even quicker drive to the lakefront. Up to 2 cats allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1745 W Broadland Lane

This custom-built home features gorgeous views of the 4th hole and pond on a cul-de-sac location. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances, vaulted ceiling, large adjacent casual dining/living area with fireplace, wall-to-wall windows, and french doors to the scenic outside. Open floor plan living room with 2 story windows nested in between the den featuring coffered ceiling and 2nd fireplace and the dining room with elegant lighting and custom paint. Master on the main features large closets and a spacious custom on-suite. Custom millwork, beamed ceiling, new AC, and boiler. Upgraded exterior lighting, paver patio, and more. Upstairs you will love the large loft and 2 secondary bedrooms with custom paint and large closets, each with its own bathroom. The huge basement features another fireplace, full bathroom, large entertainment room, separate office/craft/hobby space and multiple large storage areas. Home also features a whole house water purification system. 3 car garage. Lawncare and snow removal included. All utilities are the tenant's responsibility. Professionally managed and maintained. Pets are considered with screening and additional fees.
14750 Wallin Drive #S1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated studio floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. In unit privacy boasts occupant quarters with ample closet space and full bath. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools. Call today to schedule your showing!
PLAINFIELD, IL
3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
1626 W JUNEWAY Terrace #G

Sunny & Bright Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with A Large Open Floor Plan with Parking Space Included. This Spacious Unit Features Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, A Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, And 42" Cabinets. This Great Unit Also Features A Luxury Primary Suite With Private Bath, Whirlpool Tub, Granite & Marble Tile And Access To The Spacious Deck. The Unit Also Features Side By Side Washer And Dryer, One Assigned Parking Space And Storage Unit. The Deck and Parking Can Also Be Accessed Through the Back Door. Great Location Easy Access to Lakefront, CTA Train, Bike Path, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Shopping and Gym. Owner prefers an 18 month lease.
439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
27 Kensington Circle #205

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available.**BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
3437 N Paulina Street #1R

Steps from the brown line stop at Lincoln & Roscoe on a quiet tree-lined street in Lake View / Roscoe Village you'll find a beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom 1 bath on the ground floor of the coach house, NOW READY for occupancy! Featuring fresh white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful muted grey wood floors, and a brand new in-unit washer/dryer. The bedroom comfortably fits a queen plus other furniture, and the bathroom has a spacious walk-in rain shower. Enjoy the shared yard with a firepit for time outdoors. Nearby Divvy station, Starbucks, Paulina market, and Waterhouse Tavern. Cats welcome and small dogs are considered on a case-by-case basis. Pets are $25/pet/mo with a 2 pet max. $65 to apply can be credited off the $350 move-in fee with a same-day tour and application.
122 S Central Avenue #1

NEWLY REMODELED HUMONGOUS 1800 SQ FT 5 BEDROOM APTS!!! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful, brand new spacious 5 bedroom unit. You can boast about the hardwood flooring throughout, black on black appliances, granite counter tops, and high ceilings. Each unit host its own back deck area and FREE parking. Create memories in the large backyard for summertime family fun nights, cookouts or snowball games. All are welcome to apply.
104 Peppertree Circle

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer home is a great opportunity in a great neighborhood! The lower level is unfinished, but has an entry door off of the driveway, full windows and roughed in plumbing for a third bathroom making it easy to finish in the future. Property is eligible for 100% financing. Schedule your appointment today to be the first to see this lovely home.
345 Stonegate Circle South

Fantastic one level living in the borough! Neat as a pin with an open concept floor plan, perfect for entertaining or for the person who likes open and airy. High ceilings and lots of light! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a patio! Great location and a great home!
7361 Crestleigh Circle

Popular Oakleigh model townhome with 3BR/2&2 in Amberleigh community. The property features hardwood floors on main & upper levels, spacious living room, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with silestone counters, natural color cabinets and bay window. Master bedroom with his/hers closets, upgraded master bath, rec room with wood-burning fireplace and access to the deck, spacious laundry/storage room on lower level, rear windows & CPVC pipes replaced. Fresh neutral paint and carpets.
756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL

