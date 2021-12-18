Julie and the Phantoms Officially Cancelled at Netflix, EP Confirms

Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her pals — Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew (John Reynolds) — are back at it in the newly-released trailer for Search Party‘s fifth and final season. Set to premiere Friday, January 7 with all ten installments, the latest chapter of the HBO Max Original picks up where Season 4 left off as Dory awakens from a near-death experience. Now, she’s on a mission to save everyone. (Credit: HBO Max) “I believe that if people don’t awaken soon, something very bad will happen to us,” she says to a board of medical professionals in the teaser, below. “I have to save everyone from their pain.” As fans of the series will recall, Dory went through the traumatic experience of being held prisoner by an uber-fan named Chip (Cole Escola). Now that she’s finally free and survived nearly dying in a house fire, she’s.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO