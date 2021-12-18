ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie and the Phantoms Officially Cancelled at Netflix, EP Confirms

By Andy Swift
 5 days ago

Netflix is sending Julie and the Phantoms to its eternal rest, canceling the supernatural musical comedy after just one season, TVLine...

tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled, ‘Euphoria’ Trailer, ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Teaser, ‘The Equalizer’ Drops Chris Noth, ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Guests, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Premiere Date, and More!

Netflix has canceled Julie and the Phantoms after one season. The series premiered in September 2020. There was no news on its future until executive producer Kenny Ortega posted the cancellation news on his instagram. The series followed Julie who lost her passion for music when she lost her mom. One day three ghostly guys appear and lift her spirits and they decide to start a band together. The series won multiple daytime Emmys and was a personal favorite of mine! It will be missed!
