Liam Melly

By Cathair Killen
skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Derry's own Liam Melly joins for one of his massive...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Nico’s Xmas All-Dayer

1:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 4:00pm) With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
skiddle.com

Hare And Hounds

Keziasoul returns to the Hare & Hounds for another live show on Monday 20th December. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
skiddle.com

A Night of Reggae

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Enjoy an evening of classic reggae performed by a live band. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
skiddle.com

Alive Tour - York

“The best club in the UK for future rock & roll stars” Noel Gallagher . This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
Soaps In Depth

The Reason Why GENERAL HOSPITAL Told the Tragic Tale of Baby Liam’s Death

If Friday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL left you in tears as tormented new parents Sasha and Brando made the heartbreaking decision to take their newborn son, Liam, off life support, then you weren’t the only one! The scenes were perfectly played by GH stars Sofia Mattsson and Johnny Wactor, who were tasked with bringing some heavy, distressing material to life as their characters come to terms with the fact that their little boy had suffered such severe brain damage that he would spend any life he had connected to machines.
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
ComicBook

William Shatner Involved in Bad Car Accident in LA

William Shatner was reportedly involved in a nasty-looking car crash in Los Angeles today. While no one was injured, it appears that both his car -- a Mercedes SUV -- and the sedan he collided with sustained significant cosmetic damage. TMZ, who first reported the accident, have some pretty dramatic photos, along with a description of the aftermath, in which Shatner made his way over to the other car to check on the driver, and cleared the street of debris. Neither of the drivers was visibly injured and no one was taken to the hospital, according to the report.
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth hilariously shades younger brother Liam in ‘hilarious’ Instagram post

Fans were left in hysterics after Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his younger brother Liam Hemsworth on Instagram.The Thor star shared a series of photos of himself and his brother with his 51.7 million followers earlier this week.In the photos, Hemsworth, 38,  and Liam, 31, bear a striking resemblance to one another. They are both bearded, dressed in white t-shirts and clasping hands.The actor accompanied his post with the caption: “Always great interacting with my fans.”“Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self,” he added. “Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude. “He...
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
skiddle.com

Santas Grotto @ The Anglers

12:00am til 7:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Santas Grotto @ The Anglers on Saturday 18th - Sunday 19th December 2021. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we...
