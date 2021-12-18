ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Noth Dropped by Talent Agency as Actor Denies Third Woman's Sexual Assault Claim

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Noth has been dropped by his talent agency amid accusations of rape and sexual assault, while a third women has also spoken out about her...

www.imdb.com

Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Chris Noth
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
The Independent

I am not ‘some demonic monster’, says killer in letter to judge

The aspiring artist jailed for life for the murder of aristocrat Sir Richard Sutton wrote to the judge describing his “disgust” at his actions but claiming he is not “some demonic monster”.Thomas Schreiber was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to a minimum of 36 years for killing the multimillionaire hotelier and the attempted murder of his own mother, Anne Schreiber, who was left paralysed by the attack.The attack happened at Sir Richard’s Moorhill estate near Gillingham in Dorset where the 35-year-old defendant had been living following the separation of his parents.Schreiber admitted carrying out the “horror show” knife attack...
Upworthy

Former prisoners open up on 15 things nobody tells you about being incarcerated

The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
The Independent

Voices: I’ve lost count of the number of death threats I’ve received since the Sarah Everard vigil

I remember receiving my first death threat. I hadn’t seen my message requests on social media at all until a few days after the vigil on Clapham Common for Sarah Everard, in March, and my photo being plastered everywhere. The first one was something I can’t even put into an article as it was that horrific – someone describing how they would do it, why they would do it and what an awful person I was. I felt hot adrenalin running through my body, and my face went numb. I then went down the list and realised how many there...
cartermatt.com

Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Is Maggie Bell okay after shooting?

Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Tonight’s new episode, the final one of the calendar year, at least had us worried for a few minutes. After all, how could we not be when the character Maggie Bell, out in the field with OA, was shot! She didn’t pass out immediately, and that gave us hope that she would find her way through this. We hadn’t heard anything over the past few months suggesting that Peregrym, the show’s biggest star, would be departing the series; yet, big episodes like this are often the time where some changes are made.
hotnewhiphop.com

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Sentenced To 20 Months In Prison For PPP Loan Fraud: Report

The government has not been playing around when it comes to the Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP loan option was enacted to help businesses that were struggling throughout the pandemic, especially those affected due to the quarantine lockdown. While those loans were able to help many pay employees and keep their businesses afloat, there were thousands of people who used the opportunity for a financial come up.
newschain

Prisoner admits manslaughter of custody officer

A prisoner has admitted killing a custody officer by kicking her in the head as she escorted him from court. Humphrey Burke 28, had previously been mentally unfit to stand trial over the death of 54-year-old Lorraine Barwell on July 1 2015. He had been handed a hospital order after...
