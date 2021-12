Rather than positing an imaginary super-heavy-lift launcher with a wet workshop stage (the continued nonexistance of either of which dooms the station), smaller modules have advantages even of a SHL vehicle is available. They can be launched on a range of vehicles giving flexibility and redundancy in launching (not tied to one vehicle), can be clustered for one launch in the event that a SHL vehicle is available, and by using a standardised 'base' module design can be produced in bulk at potentially a lower cost than a handful of bespoke modules.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO