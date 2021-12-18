ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Witcher’: Ciri and Yennefer Take Big Risks to Fix Their Past (Recap)

imdb.com
 5 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 5, “Turn Your Back.”] As this season’s storylines begin to intersect, the characters at the center of the drama try...

www.imdb.com

thecurrent-online.com

The Witcher Season 2: Is Ciri Geralt’s Daughter?

The end of season 1 of “The Witcher” was fascinating. We finally find out how the story of the witcher Geralt continues. After a long wait, the time has come today. On December 17th, the second season of “The Witcher” is available to stream on Netflix.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

The Witcher cosplayer celebrates Season 2 release as magnificent Ciri

The Witcher Season 2 kicked off on Netflix on December 17 after a two-year break, and to celebrate the occasion, cosplayer Michaela Lee spectacularly transformed herself into Ciri. The Witcher TV series debuted on Netflix back in December 2019. It was a commercial and critical success right out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in December and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “The Witcher” Season 2 (available December 17) Why Should I Watch? It’s been two years since Henry Cavill cast his spell on the world, and the titular Witcher’s long-awaited return to Netflix is finally upon us. I’m going to be honest: I do not remember much about this show. Twenty-four months — especially these past 24 months — is a long time, and I have yet to find the precious eight hours required for my rewatch. But I think that’s OK? What made “The Witcher” work so well was a beguiling combination of palpable enthusiasm (courtesy of Cavill, who f’n...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’: A Sweet Reunion Is Followed by Heartbreaking Betrayal (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 6, “Dear Friend.”]. The Witcher isn’t a perfect show by any means; some of the dialogue can be a little trite, and not every plotline hits the mark (the Fringilla and Francesca scenes being the worst offender). But the show moves at such a pace that it doesn’t let you dwell on these flaws. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the speed at which The Witcher zooms through its plot is something to behold. This episode was no exception, forgoing weeks of meandering and getting straight to the action.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Witcher Season 2 | Ciri And The Pendulum

Watch Ciri take on the pendulum at Kaer Morhen. The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17, only on Netflix. Freya Allan on Doing Her Own Stunts for Ciri’s ‘Witcher’ Ninja Warrior Scenes. Allan and The Witcher's showrunner on bringing the pendulum scene and more to life onscreen.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Witcher season 2 clip pits Ciri against the Pendulum

Netflix has revealed a new clip from the second season of The Witcher, which features Princess Cirilla – played by Freya Allan – at Kaer Morhen, an old castle where Witchers are trained, as she is being pitted against a brutal looking pendulum; check out the scene below….
TV SERIES
News-Topic

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Battles a Beastly Old Friend in Season 2 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 1, “A Grain of Truth.”]. After a two-year absence, The Witcher is back with more grotesque monsters, magic-wielding mages, and Henry Cavill grunts. The first season of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s fantasy drama adaptation succeeded due to a hefty sense of fun, with its fantastic fight sequences and sly tongue-in-cheek humor. Based on this first episode of Season 2, we’re in for more of the same in the second go around.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Clip Shows Ciri Training Like a Warrior

With less than a week to The Witcher season 2’s highly anticipated premiere, Netflix has released a clip that provides additional insight on what to expect from the show’s sophomore run. In the newly released clip, Princess Ciri – played by Freya Allan – is seen at Kaer...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Returns Home and Ciri Begins Her Witcher Training (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 2, “Kaer Morhen.”]. This episode reminded me of something I really appreciated about the first season — the speed at which the plot moves. Other shows might have dragged out Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) and Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey home for several episodes, but The Witcher doesn’t waste time on stalling tactics. Not long after the witcher and the princess set off, they arrive in Kaer Morhen, while the Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa) plot also picks up pace at the other side of the Continent.
TV SERIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: The Time of Contempt

Over a season and a half, The Witcher has introduced a sometimes dizzying number of characters, but none have loomed larger than Queen Calanthe. In life, Ciri’s maternal grandmother was so respected and feared that none of the northern leaders, including Calanthe herself, thought she could be toppled. On the evening of her daughter’s engagement party, Calanthe swaggered into the ballroom wearing armor, covered in dirt and blood from a raiding party. Later, when Nilfgaard surprised everyone by launching a direct attack on Cintra, Calanthe herself led the soldiers that met them in the field outside the city. And when the unthinkable happened and Cintra fell, Calanthe chose to leap from a tower to her death before she’d surrender and allow Nilfgaard to decide her fate.
VIDEO GAMES
Griffin Daily News

‘The Witcher’: The Bard Returns to Save the Day (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 4, “Redanian Intelligence.”]. One of the most enjoyable things about the first season of The Witcher was the show’s ability to mix tongue-in-cheek humor with its more serious and violent action sequences. The laughs have been a little light so far this season, as the characters deal with the grisly aftermath of the battle at Sodden Hill. Fortunately, Episode 4 brings back a bit of levity thanks to the return of everyone’s favorite, wise-cracking bard.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

What does Hen Ikeir mean on The Witcher and why does Ciri possess it?

The season 2 finale of The Witcher ended with an insightful discovery concerning Ciri’s relation to Hen Ikeir. Let’s discover what it means and why she possesses it. As we know, The Witcher loves to leave us hanging on the edge of our seats and its season 2 finale did just that. Some viewers were so desperate to know what happened to Ciri they turned the television off as soon as they were left on a cliff-hanger.
TV SERIES
Webster County Citizen

‘The Witcher’: The Journey to Cintra Is Filled With Heartache and Violence (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 7, “Voleth Meir.”]. This season has been steadily ratcheting up the tension over the past couple of episodes, putting the pieces and players in place for what promised to be a dramatic conclusion. Episode 7 delivers on that promise in a major way, bringing with it fist-pumping reunions, cold-blooded violence, and heartbreaking revelations.
VIDEO GAMES
floydct.com

‘The Witcher’: The White Flame Is Revealed in a Thrilling Season Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8, “Family.”]. Throughout the season, we’ve been told that if Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to all-out destruction. Oh boy, was that right! The Season 2 finale sees a possessed Ciri unleash her unbridled chaos on the world, leading to a monster fight of epic proportions and one of the most exhilarating episodes of television this year.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Why does Jaskier hate Yennefer in The Witcher season 2?

Two seasons in, fans still can’t seem to understand why Jaskier hates Yennefer in The Witcher season 2. Let’s figure out what’s happened between the pair. Following the fantasy series’ arrival on Netflix in 2018, many viewers have been counting down the days until The Witcher season 2 premieres. Now that it has arrived on Netflix, fans want answers to some loose threads.
TV SERIES

