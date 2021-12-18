ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Buckley on Having ‘More Fun’ in Hallmark’s ‘Christmas House’ Sequel

After making history with its first openly LGBTQ+ lead character in The Christmas House, Hallmark is bringing back our favorite holiday-obsessed family for a spirited sequel. And it’s a total gift!...

Primetimer

GAC Family's Christmas moving having the same actors from Hallmark Christmas movies is "definitely confusing"

Trevor Donovan, an actor who usually appears in one Christmas film a year, appeared in two in recent weeks: Hallmark Channel's Nantucket Noel and GAC Family's Jingle Bell Princess. That's because Bill Abbott, the ousted former head of Hallmark, has been signing some of his former network's stars for GAC series and Christmas moves. He recently signed Hallmark star Danica McKeller to an exclusive contract. “We’re not actively going out and poaching from Hallmark,” Abbott says. More often than not, he says, he was the one being approached by Hallmark actors. “We have many more talent approaching us than we have movies to put them in," he says. But Donovan's agent says "it was definitely confusing doing two Christmas movies," so Donovan has signed on to do GAC Family films exclusively.
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Paul Campbell Also Writes Hallmark Christmas Movies

Paul Campbell might best be described as one of the quirkiest men on the Hallmark Channel. He definitely offers something different than some of his peers on the network like Andrew Walker or Victor Webster but in the best way possible. He's incredibly witty, sharp and charming, which makes for a seriously entertaining lead in a Hallmark Christmas movie. As much as we love him in front of the camera, he's also jumped even further into the world of Hallmark and has written a couple of festive holiday films.
revuewm.com

Review: Enter a Hallmark Movie with Barn Theatre's Christmas Cabaret

This Christmas may feel different than years past, but it’s still the most wonderful time of the year at the Barn Theatre where it’s festive and joyful as all get out with the return of their Christmas Cabaret, a delightful performance to complete their marvelous 75th anniversary season.
Cleveland.com

How to watch Hallmark’s ‘The Royal Queens Christmas’ with or without cable

“A Royal Queens Christmas” premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), or Philo. The film, according to Hallmark, follows a prince who finds his way to Queens during Christmas. When a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show, the pair get closer and grow a love connection. Megan Park and Julian Morris lead the film, which is part of Hallmark’s original movie lineup for the holiday season.
celebritypage.com

The Stars Of 'The Christmas House 2' Chat Brand New Sequel

@robertbuckley, @AnaAyora, @JonathanBennett and all your Christmas House favorites are back! Drop a if you'll be home for the all new holiday movie #TheChristmasHouse 2: Deck Those Halls Saturday 8/7c, part of #CountdownToChristmas! pic.twitter.com/keMlfSZKN8. — Hallmark Channel (@Hallmark Channel) 1639600206. In The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, get ready...
Robert Buckley
99.9 KTDY

‘Fancy Like’ Parody Pokes Fun at Christmas, Applebee’s, and More

When the bard of L.A., (Lower Alabama) Walker Hayes came up with the idea for his hit song Fancy Like it was actually inspired by a family outing to Applebee's. Now that inspiration which gave Walker another number one hit has inspired another group of singers to put a bit of a Christmas spin on the project.
Forward

Pee-wee Herman, a Hallmark Hanukkah and more movies to watch this Christmas

This year for sure, we all fervently hoped we would be able to return to the dim, dank and sticky sanctuary of our local multiplex and engage in that most hallowed Jewish custom: A movie on Christmas. Man plans, Hashem laughs. With a new, super-transmissible variant of the coronavirus rampaging...
Hot 97-5

Have You Seen This Hallmark Christmas Movie Filmed Not Too Far From North Dakota?

Are you looking for a new, cheesy Christmas dramedy to watch this holiday season?. 'Tis the season for sappy Hallmark original movies. If you are into Hallmark movies, you should flip to that channel immediately, because there are reportedly 40 new movies this year! I know there are so many new titles to watch, but you should totally start your Hallmark Christmas binge with the 2016 movie called Love Always, Santa.
culturemap.com

Robert Earl Keen's The Road to Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At Robert Earl Keen's The Road to Christmas, the audience will take a journey to hear what musical stops Keen and his band plan to travel down this year. The evening will include fan favorites and some holiday delights in this family-friendly night of music.
WTVF

Indoor Fun at Gaylord Opryland's "A Country Christmas"

Stephanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort talked about some of the fun things you can do inside the resort during A Country Christmas, including the Parade of Trees. For tickets and more information visit www.christmasatgaylordopryland.com.
thecinemaholic.com

Hallmark’s Sister Swap: Christmas in the City: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Hallmark’s ‘Sister Swap: Christmas in the City’ follows sisters Meg and Jennifer on a warm holiday tale. The two sisters arrive in each other’s towns just before Christmas, and Meg delves into helping out at her sister’s restaurant. However, when she meets Joe, who works at the restaurant, sparks begin to fly between Meg and him.
