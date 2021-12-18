ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Silcock & The Castaways

By Anthony Mcdonald
 5 days ago

David Silcock & The Castaways Christmas Party With support from friends and very special guests... x.

kyso team presents: KYSO 16+ Winter Bash

7:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 7:30pm) We are inviting you KYSO 16+ Winter Bash hosted by the KYSO Team and Friends, all free..funded by GMP.
Hare And Hounds

Keziasoul returns to the Hare & Hounds for another live show on Monday 20th December.
A Night of Reggae

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Enjoy an evening of classic reggae performed by a live band.
Secret Society

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am)
Fat Tony - Private Life Tour

8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:30pm) DJ Fat Tony is bringing his Private Life tour to 54 on Sunday 19th December!. DJ Fat Tony's eagerly anticipated Private Life tour is here as he tours the UK this winter with 6 dates up and down the country. The name of the tour is an homage to Tony's long-running boutique club night of the same name, known for its daring aesthetics and uplifting sound. Taking his signature music style on the road.
Santas Grotto @ The Anglers

12:00am til 7:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) This event occurred in December 2021. Santas Grotto @ The Anglers on Saturday 18th - Sunday 19th December 2021.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, his publicist said Sunday. Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association. His son Roo Rogers also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. The Italian-born architect won a series of awards for his designs, including the 2007 Pritzker Prize, and is one of the pioneers of the "high-tech" architecture movement, distinguished by structures incorporating industrial materials such as glass and steel.
WORLD

