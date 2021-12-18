ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Schwarzenegger Showcases Baby Bump After News She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatherine Schwarzenegger is bumping around! The Gift of Forgiveness author showed off her baby bump during an afternoon outing in Los Angeles on...

TODAY.com

Chris Pratt shares sweet tribute in honor of wife Katherine’s birthday

Chris Pratt is making sure his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, feels utterly adored on her 32nd birthday. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise star, 42, posted a heartfelt tribute to Schwarzenegger Pratt Monday on Instagram, calling her both "beautiful" and a "complete boss." "Happy Birthday Honey!" the actor wrote next...
imdb.com

Patrick Schwarzenegger Jokes That Mom Maria Shriver Will "Kill Me" Over Blond Hair Transformation

Patrick Schwarzenegger is ready to ring in this holiday season in style. But not everyone in his family approves. The actor, 28, revealed his blond hair makeover earlier this week, posting a video of himself ruffling his light locks. Right away, he began speculating that parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger might not love the new look. "Moms gonna kill me," he captioned the clip. It seems his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't a fan. "Not unless i get my hands on you first," wrote the author, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby with Chris Pratt. However, Maria actually loved her...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants To Revisit Her Chemistry With John Mayer? Singer Invited Actress To Holiday Party

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are, allegedly, open to the possibility of rekindling their romance. Jennifer Aniston recently surprised her fans when she said that she’s finally ready to date. It’s been four years since Aniston’s last relationship, and the Friends star stayed single by choice. Prior to her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018, she also dated Brad Pitt, but their marriage didn’t last very long.
