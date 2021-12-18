ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Trojan Beats Xmas Skank

By Jilly Jones
skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing night, great new tunes for them too and the ones you were hoping for. Brilliant band XX Holroyd venue and...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Broken Minds Xmas Party

Fantastic vibes & atmosphere. That is what raving is all about! Incredible sound system, people just lost in the moment enjoying enjoying the tunes. Thank you Broken Minds!. Amazing night, staff was great, security wasn't overbearing and very friendly if you needed anything. Don't get me started on the music... one of the best sets I've been to, Bryan Gee is a legend.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

A Night of Reggae

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Enjoy an evening of classic reggae performed by a live band. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Sweat - Xmas Party

Birmingham's premier funk night Sweat return to Hare & Hounds on Saturday 18th December. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Armchair Soul Sessions Xmas Special w/Disco Freaks, Free Entry

Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O on, as good time vinyl slinging duo DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church, Free Entry. DISCO FREAKS HOST OUR XMAS SPECIAL! Sun Dec 19 - The Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions gets its Xmas D-I-S-C-O seriously on, as good time vinyl slinging duo - DISCO FREAKS take you to the Studio 54 Church of sound for an all day Xmas get down, Free Entry up on the heated n' covered roof at The CLF Art Lounge & Roof Garden.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xmas#Skank#Trojan#Skinheads
skiddle.com

Jungle Style: Christmas in the Jungle - FREE B4 11.30pm

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) We've put together the best of Bloc2Bloc's residents for a full send of Jungle Music. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Who doesn't love a bit of Jungle Style Drum n Bass, especially...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Bandulu Records Xmas Party

Bandulu Records gang return to Thekla for our annual party for the first time since 2019 with the full crew and guests!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Hare And Hounds

Keziasoul returns to the Hare & Hounds for another live show on Monday 20th December. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Mariah Carey’s Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Supporting Britney Spears. It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof. The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.
CELEBRITIES
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It's the season for holiday decorating again, and as always Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Jenner posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, Jenner wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
SFStation.com

Brüt SF - XMAS Edition

DJ's Tedd Patterson and Dan Darlington bring you our sexiest year end holiday event!. After SELL OUT events over Dore Alley and Folsom Street Weekend, the men of Brüt are back to close out the year holiday style!. Brüt and Brian Kent Productions present our final party of 2021...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

Reflective : The Xmas Bassline Showcase

10:00pm til 5:00am (last entry 2:00am) Reflective returns with what is possibly their BIGGEST line up EVER! 'The XMAS Bassline Showcase' *4 LIVE STAGE PERFORMANCES / 14 DJs ACROSS 2 ARENAS*
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy