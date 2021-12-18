Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

In a lot of ways, Naomi's television debut feels a lot like her 2019 debut in the pages of DC Comics. Both are existing alongside established spaces that recently tried to reinvigorate their existing canon — DC through its "Rebirth" relaunch, and The CW's DC shows through 2020's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover — with a coming-of-age story that feels both expansive and incredibly intimate in its emotional and narrative scale. While the character has only existed for less than three years, she has quickly become a fan favorite, which has made the idea of a live-action television adaptation of her story feel like a pleasant, but inevitable, surprise. Spearheaded by A Wrinkle in Time's Ava DuVernay and Arrow alum Jill Blankenship, the pilot episode of the Naomi series could not be more fitting for its protagonist — it's a little rough around the edges, but unbelievably charming, and possesses the potential to change your view of the DC universe.
