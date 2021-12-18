ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Feeling - Manchester

By James Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The best club in the UK for future rock & roll stars” Noel Gallagher. With access to...

Alive Tour - York

“The best club in the UK for future rock & roll stars” Noel Gallagher . This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
MUSIC
Saved By The 90s - Manchester

The UK's ultimate 90s night is coming back to Manchester! Get your fancy dress ready and join us for a night packed with nostalgia!. Fewer than 23% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. The UK's ultimate 90's night is coming back to Manchester.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Inner Sanctum Manchester

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for The Inner Sanctum in Manchester. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage The Inner Sanctum? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at The Inner Sanctum...
LIFESTYLE
Nico’s Xmas All-Dayer

1:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 4:00pm) With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
Noel Gallagher
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
AFP

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, his publicist said Sunday. Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association. His son Roo Rogers also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. The Italian-born architect won a series of awards for his designs, including the 2007 Pritzker Prize, and is one of the pioneers of the "high-tech" architecture movement, distinguished by structures incorporating industrial materials such as glass and steel.
WORLD
Variety

Sally Ann Howes, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Star, Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, who began her acting career as a child and was best known for starring in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” opposite Dick Van Dyke, died on Jan. 19. She was 91. Her death was confirmed by her nephew, Toby Howes, who tweeted: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty Sally Ann Howes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is often broadcast on Christmas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Music
Outsider.com

Jack Hedley, ‘Lawrence Of Arabia’ Star, Dies at 92

Unfortunately, British-born actor Jack Hedley has passed away at the age of 92. The death followed “a short illness bravely borne” and occurred on December 11th. Per his own request, no funeral will be held. If you don’t recognize his name, you may recognize his face from the earlier James Bond days. He joined the project during Roger Moore’s run as the titular 007 agent.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mark Wright reveals he is ‘cancer-free’ after tumour removal surgery

Mark Wright has revealed that he is now officially “cancer-free” after he underwent surgery to have a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit.On Tuesday, the former The Only Way Is Essex star shared a video on Instagram explaining that he had “got the all-clear” and explained how the previous two weeks have been since the operation.“Some news for 2022… I had a bit of a health scare recently which I spoke about the other week, thankfully I’ve had the all-clear now which is amazing and I feel so so lucky,” he began in the caption accompanying the video. “I’m not...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

White Christmas 2021: Will the UK see snow this year?

As we enter the final days before Christmas and temperatures begin to plummet once more, the thoughts of many Britons are inevitably turning towards whether the country will finally see the fabled blankets of snow we promise ourselves every year on a million greetings cards but which rarely actually materialise.Our obsession with the phenomenon cannot be blamed solely on Charles Dickens, who depicted memorably snowy Christmases in The Pickwick Papers and “A Christmas Carol”, as it was a regular occurrence between 1550 and 1850, when the UK was in the grip of a “Little Ice Age” and endured temperatures so...
U.K.

