Brad Pitt could wear a trash bag over his body and, somehow, someway, still manage to look attractive. So when I saw pictures of him at the U.S. Open earlier this year, donning a long sleeve polo shirt with a bucket hat and an obscure pair of cool sunglasses, of course, I had to try to mimic his look. Namely, I was interested in his specs, which as it turns out are from an LA-based brand called Hoorsenbuhs. Does it surprise anyone that Brad Pitt isn’t out here wearing a pair we can just get at Sunglass Hut?

