Kate Spade's Surprise Holiday Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything & Get a Free Tote!

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we...

www.imdb.com

Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Drop Everything: Longchamp Handbags Are Up to 41 Percent Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Once Cyber Monday ended, we thought it would be a while until we saw another good sale. But we're so excited to admit that we were wrong. While casually strolling through the internet this morning, we came across incredible deals on Longchamp handbags at Nordstrom. And we're talking up to 41 percent off tons of best-selling styles, including everyone's favorite Le Pliage tote. So our advice? Take our lead and start shopping, because the designer handbags have been flying off the shelves since they earned royal-approved status on the arms of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Handbag bonanza: Save big on Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Everyone has a favorite accessory. Some folks like shoes, but I prefer handbags. I like a well-made, long-lasting handbag that I can carry around with me every day without concern of it breaking down after a few months of use. If you like handbags and, by extension, anything fashionable that can hold your stuff, then you'll love these deals from Kate Spade, Coach Outlet, Coach and Michael Kors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
SheFinds

Last Chance Holiday Gifts--Get 15% Off At FitFlop + Free Shipping

Time is running out and you need to get all your holiday gifts ASAP. The good news is that FitFlop has your back. Not only do they have the *perfect* gifts (we’re talking stylish boots and ultra-comfy slippers), but they’re offering 15% off all their full-priced items when you use code FALL15. But wait, there’s more! To ensure you get your package in time, order between December 14-17th and get free shipping.
SHOPPING
CNET

Get up to 50% off a forever gift with this Mixbook holiday deal

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're looking to give a heartfelt gift this year, you can't do better than a photo book. Just choose some of your best pics, place them as you see fit and you've got an ideal gift for the grandparents (or any other family member). Now, you can do just that for up to 50% off, thanks to the latest holiday deal from Mixbook. For today only, with code MERRY, Mixbook is offering 50% off, plus an extra 10% off on everything except for the matte and lustre lay flat books and 6-by-6 foil cards.
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

Save Up to 20 Percent off on Caraway’s Internet-famous Cookware and More During This Sitewide Holiday Sale

The holiday shopping season is ending soon, but there are still plenty of last-minute gifts and deals worth checking out before it does. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your kitchen goods, Caraway's holiday sale can help you get a jump start on your plans, or even find the perfect gift for that foodie in your life who's usually hard to buy for.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

SkinStore Black Friday Replay Sale: Take Up to 75% Off

SkinStore is bringing back Black Friday deals for the holidays! The beauty retailer has kicked off their Black Friday Replay Sale. From now through Dec. 16, shoppers get up to 75% off sitewide and 25% off select items with the promo code BLACK. It's the perfect sale event to grab holiday gifts for loved ones and to stock up on skincare, hair and makeup staples for yourself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneytalksnews.com

Fanatical Winter Sale: Up to 99% off + free gift w/ $10 purchase

Shop big discounts on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops, Metro Exodus, Roller Coaster Tycoon Deluxe, Duck Tales: Remastered, and many more. Plus, orders over $10 receive a free game (6 titles to choose from). Shop Now at Fanatical Tips Pictured is DuckTales: Remastered for $3.29 (a $12 low). Features digital downloads thousands of titles.
VIDEO GAMES
purewow.com

Act Fast: Kate Spade Purses Are an Extra 30 Percent Off Sale Prices Today Only

Kate Spade is one of the most sought-after brands out there. And with their luxury leather designs and chic SoHo vibes, Kate Spade purses, in particular, are just the thing to grab either for yourself or for a perfect gift this holiday season. (After all, we do need a cute place to keep our masks.) If you’re not in the splurging mood, you can get designer quality for less-than-designer prices with Kate Spade’s limited yet-easily-accessible sale that ends tonight, December 20, at 11:59pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION

