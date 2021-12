Under normal circumstances, the Blues would be getting ready to play Brady Tkachuk, Zach Sanford and the rest of the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Of course, nothing is normal about the sporting world in the age of COVID. So with that game postponed as well as Thursday’s contest against Toronto due to COVID concerns, the Blues got some practice time in Tuesday morning at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO