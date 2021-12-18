ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL SHUTS DOWN PAIR OF TEAMS, THREE ADDITIONAL GAMES POSTPONED

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hockey League announced on Saturday that they've decided to shut down the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators through at least December 26th due to growing COVID-19 outbreaks within their organizations. Boston and Nashville now join the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers who are all also...

Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
wkzo.com

NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break

The NHL on Sunday shut down the Detroit Red Wings through Christmas after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak grew to nine players. Detroit announced Sunday that forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno were placed in the COVID-19 protocol as well as assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub. The Red...
NHL
markerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS, OILERS BECOME LATEST TEAMS SHUT DOWN BY THE NHL

The NHL's team shutdown list has grown to nine on Monday afternoon with the announcement of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers closing their training facilities through the Christmas break. They also officially announced that the Montreal Canadiens have had their training facility closed as well, although the team tweeted that last night.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL TO GO INTO EARLY SHUTDOWN MODE, RETURN HINGES ON TESTING

The NHL's COVID-19 situation continues to get worse, and nkw the league has decided to go into Holiday mode a bit early. According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, "... NHL, NHLPA have agreed to suspend all operations for Dec. 22-25 and will re-open team facilities on Dec. 26 no earlier than 2pm local time. No practice, no testing during those days."
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES THEY WON'T SEND PLAYERS TO 2022 OLYMPICS

The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday morning that they won't be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, nor will they have an Olympic break in February. "With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and...
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
markerzone.com

TEAM CANADA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP GROUP FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

On Monday, Team Canada announced their leadership group for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, which is set to get underway on Sunday, December 26th. Montreal Canadiens 2020 first round pick Kaiden Guhle has been named captain, while St. Louis Blues 2020 first round pick Jake Neighbours, and Winnipeg Jets 2020 first round pick Cole Perfetti have been named alternate captains.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

IIHF RELEASES STATEMENT REGARDING NO NHL PARTICIPATION AT 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

On Monday morning, the National Hockey League announced that they would not be sending their players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China due to COVID-19 concerns and the amount of games they have had to postpone. Following that announcement, the International Ice Hockey Federation came out with a...
NHL

