The Martian Grand Canyon Has 'Significant Amounts of Water'

By Nathaniel Mott
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere could be more water on Mars than initially expected. CNN reports that the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has discovered evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris, which is the red planet's equivalent to the Grand Canyon, albeit on a much grander scale. NASA says Valles...

_Samuel_
4d ago

So, for for every two atoms of hydrogen, there's one atom of oxygen... on Mars? Earth's atmosphere has 21% oxygen in order to create one part oxygen to two parts hydrogen. Mars has 0.13% oxygen in it's atmosphere. I call bullsh!t.

Reply(2)
4
