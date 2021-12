A 96-year-old grandmother who grew up in New York City told her granddaughter stories about seeing the Radio City Rockettes as a child. After seeing her grandmother’s excitement, she surprised her with a trip to see them perform live – and even getting to meet some of the dancers after the show! TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Dec. 16, 2021.

