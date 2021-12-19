ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coach's Challenge: LAK @ CAR - 0:37 of the First Period

NHL
 3 days ago

The Kings challenged whether there was high-sticking prior to the opening goal; video review determined there was no infraction. Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - High-Sticking the Puck. Result: Original call confirmed - Goal Carolina. Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee's call on the ice that...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down through holiday break due to COVID-19

Columbus was scheduled for home-and-home series with Sabres; NHL has postponed total of 44 games. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread, the Columbus Blue Jackets' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens will pause team activities at least through Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
NHL

$1 Million 50/50 Super Jackpot On Sale Now!

..Four-day raffle has a guaranteed $500,000 minimum take-home prize. Vancouver, B.C. - The Canucks for Kids Fund, in partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions (FS), is excited to announce the first 50/50 super jackpot of the season, with an estimated jackpot of over $1 million and a guaranteed minimum take-home prize of $500,000.
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Hockey

