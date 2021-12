BOZEMAN, Mont. — Amin Adamu made a buzzer-beating 15-footer and Tyler Patterson came off the bench to score 14 points, leading Montana State to a 61-59 win over Portland. With his back to the basket, Adamu took an entry pass from Abdul Mohamed, faced up along the baseline and buried the winning shot. Chris Austin had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Pilots.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO