ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

2021 is almost over, and it was filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — but not all are going to be sticking around to see next year. TV series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

When Will ‘1883’ Episode 2 Air on Cable TV?

Fans will get to bring in the new year by stepping back into time with the latest episode of 1883. The Yellowstone spinoff takes viewers on a cross-country journey with the Dutton ancestors, two of which are played by country icons and celebrity couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How To Watch Paramount+’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’: Time, Cast, Live Stream Info, and More

From the mind of Taylor Sheridan, the new series is a stark retelling of Western expansion. Per Paramount, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains as they seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett (and cameos from Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks), the first two episodes of 1883 will also air on Paramount Network over the next two Sunday nights (more details below).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

When Can You Watch ‘1883’ Episodes 2 And 3 on Paramount Plus?

“1883” finally premiered on Sunday, Dec. 19, and we’re already chomping at the bit for episodes 2 and 3. So, when can we expect the next two installments?. Well, episodes 1 and 2 were made available on Paramount+ with the premiere. Paramount+ is currently $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month for premium. As for when episode 2 will be available on the Paramount Network, it looks like we’ll all have a nice little holiday present on Dec. 26. in the form of “1883.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Land#Grace And Frankie#New Orleans#Abc Rebel#American#Goliath#Cbs Ncis#The Cw Black Lighting#Inbetween#Lovecraft Country#Channel Vikings#Nbc World Of Dance
jsfashionista.com

The Best Netflix Original Shows For Your TV Binge

If you’re like me and love discovering new shows to watch, this blog post is meant for you. I love falling in love with new characters with laughter, tears, and cheers, from the comfort of my own home. Streaming has taken over as a leading entertainment platform, making Netflix my go-to when watching TV shows. They not only have your favorite TV shows and Movies on Netflix, but they also have amazing Original shows that have been nominated for both Emmy’s and Golden Globes!
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+’s ‘1883’: TV Review

So as I was saying when I reviewed Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown last month, the Yellowstone creator makes bombastic, macho throwbacks, shows that your uncle or father might celebrate because “they don’t make ’em like this anymore.” To be more specific, though, Sheridan makes shows (and movies) that are classic Westerns without actually necessarily being Westerns. Yellowstone, or features like Sicario or Hell or High Water, have the geography and character archetypes of a Western, brought into the present day for a slight revisionist twist. Even something that isn’t a clear genre match, like Mayor of Kingstown, finds Sheridan...
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order’: Odelya Halevi Joins NBC Revival

EXCLUSIVE:  Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) has been tapped as a series regular on NBC’s revival of Law & Order. She will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in the 21st season of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama, which premieres Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. Israeli-born Halevi joins a long tradition of female ADAs on Law & Order that includes such actors as Jill Hennessy, Carey Lowell, Angie Harmon, Elisabeth Röhm, Annie Parisse, and, most recently, Alana de la Garza, who is currently a series regular on another Dick Wolf series, FBI. Halevi joins fellow new Law & Order main...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

The 25 Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2021

For us, TV is a blessing and a curse. For years, we were mainly a film website, having evolved beyond the original remit of just doing film-related soundtracks (too small of a thing, ultimately). And while yes, people like David Lynch did TV in the ’90s (“Twin Peaks“) and various filmmakers dabbled in the medium throughout the years, it wasn’t until the early 2010s and the advent of streaming that filmmakers started heavily working in television and really up-ended the game. David Fincher helped Netflix get off the ground, and gave them critical acclaim, buzz and awards for “House Of Cards” in 2013. HBO wasn’t far behind the curve with Cary Fukunaga‘s “True Detective” in 2014, which was impressive enough to nab Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the starring roles (a major coup for television). The Nic Pizzolatto-written series was such a phenomenon and seemingly awoke many creators to the possibilities and idea of long-form storytelling, that suddenly, every network, cable channel, and streamer wanted more. To be fair, some A-list filmmakers had already seen the tea leaves turning very early on: Jane Campion (2013’s “Top Of The Lake“) and Steven Soderbergh (2014’s “The Knick”). Suddenly, many other auteurs were diving headfirst into television and bringing along top-notch acting talent that would normally avoid television (Lynch would return in 2017 with “Twin Peaks: The Return,” aka season 3). The stigma of television (that it was beneath film, something that was felt by actors and creatives for decades), was slowly eroding.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Dr. Oz Show: Coming to an End!

Dr. Oz is saying goodbye to his daytime talk show. According to a statement from Sony Pictures Television, the syndicated series will conclude on January 14. Dr. Oz has been a pivotal part of the daytime talk show syndicate, with his show winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards during its 13 seasons on the air.
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Gilded Age’ Trailer, ‘Insecure: The End’ Documentary, ‘Servant’ Trailer, ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ Return Date, ‘Diary of a Future President’ Canceled, The CW Developing ‘Gotham Knights’, and More!

The Gilded Age is set to premiere on HBO January 24. Beginning in 1882, the series follows young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy