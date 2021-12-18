ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenophobia May Be Natural. Racism Is Not.

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXenophobia is the natural human tendency to be fearful of people classified as the other. The bases on which this classification rests, such as “race,” are culturally constructed and changes across time and space. Human beings can be divided into any category imaginable, inevitably resulting in xenophobia....

www.psychologytoday.com

buffalonynews.net

Woke Racism is just another tiresome reactionary rant

John McWhorter's latest book joins a growing library of ?anti-woke? tomes railing against an imaginary problem as a sop to an increasingly neurotic middle America. In some respects, there's much to admire about the idea behind linguist John McWhorter's latest book, Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America. But ideas are ten a penny. It's the execution that counts, and this piece of work is little more than a guillotine to crack a nut.
SOCIETY
Johnson City Press

Racism lesson was about contemporary issues

Matthew Hawn taught a Contemporary Issues class at Sullivan South High School. On May 10, Mr. Hawn was fired. In early February, after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Hawn assigned a controversial Ta-Nehisi Coates essay called “The First White President,” which pairs the history of white supremacy with the rise of President Donald Trump. During the spring trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, he had students dissect a provocative spoken word poem titled “White Privilege” by Kyla Jenée Lacey.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
reed.edu

Science and Systematic Racism

A year since the murder of George Floyd, the scientific community still needs to listen to more Black voices. (This essay was originally posted in Molecular Biology of the Cell on August 31, 2021 as “A Year Since George Floyd.”) It has been roughly one year since the...
PORTLAND, OR
BBC

French outcry over academic in Grenoble Islamophobia row

Dozens of French academics have warned that freedom of expression is at risk after a German professor was suspended over a row with politics students. Klaus Kinzler has been locked in dispute for months over accusations of Islamophobia at Sciences Po Grenoble. In a case that has provoked allegations of...
WORLD
