ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA: Curry scores 30, hits 5 3s as Warriors beat Celtics 111-107

basketball-addict.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYahoo! Sports - Stephen Curry was still aglow over becoming the NBA's...

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jordan Poole
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Warriors get huge Andrew Wiggins blow before game vs. Kings

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins once again when they play the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but this time, it’s not because of his knee injury. On Tuesday, the Warriors revealed that Wiggins has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, joining guard Jordan Poole in the COVID-19 list. […] The post Stephen Curry, Warriors get huge Andrew Wiggins blow before game vs. Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Davion reveals how Steph gave him 'welcome to NBA' moment

Programming note: Watch the full interview with Davion Mitchell on "Kings Central" at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 on NBC Sports California. Every rookie coming into the NBA has that game where they wake up and realize they’re in the big leagues. For Kings rookie Davion Mitchell, it...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#The Warriors#Yahoo#Sports Stephen Curry
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s cheeky comment on Stephen Curry playing in Olympics after taking over Team USA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was officially introduced by Grant Hill as the new men’s basketball head coach for USA Basketball on Monday. Kerr will coach Team USA for the 2022-2024 cycle, which includes the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Warriors head coach is taking over for Gregg Popovich and will be helped by an impressive coaching staff featuring Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers react to Joel Embiid’s dominant showing vs. Celtics

Heading into their matchup with the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with the deck stacked against them. Between injuries and health and safety protocols, they were once again playing extremely shorthanded. Despite being without a large chunk of his normal rotation, Doc Rivers still had three key players at his disposal.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketball-addict.com

Warriors coach Steve Kerr blames Stephen Curry for changing how kids play basketball

Stephen Curry is a game-changer in every sense of the word. The Golden State Warriors superstar literally revolutionized the game with his unprecedented style of play. For Dubs head coach Steve Kerr, there is not a shadow of doubt in his mind that Steph has changed the game forever. Kerr recently shared one particular moment […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr blames Stephen Curry for changing how kids play basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
All 76ers

NBA 'Optimistic' Sixers vs. Celtics Game on Monday Will be Played

The Philadelphia 76ers were scheduled to return to the court on Sunday for the first time since their road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. With the New Orleans Pelicans in town, Philadelphia looked to try and pick up their first win in over a week. However, the status of the game was in jeopardy as the Sixers had a crowded injury report going into the matchup.
NBA
Footwear News

Under Armour Enters the Metaverse with NFTs Celebrating Steph Curry’s Three-Point Record

Under Armour is the latest athletic brand to join the metaverse. The Baltimore, Maryland-based brand has released its first-ever digital good in the form of 2,974 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that are digital replicas of the Genesis Curry Flow shoe Steph Curry wore when he broke Ray Allen’s NBA three-pointer record on Dec. 14. According to Under Armour, each digital shoe can be worn in three pre-programmed gaming ecosystems (Gala Games, Decentraland, and Sandbox), making it the first functional metaverse shoe. The Genesis Curry Flow NFTs dropped on Tuesday at 2974.currybrand.com for $333.00. All of the net revenue from primary sales of these...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid erupting for 41 points and a crazy stat line as Philadelphia 76ers edge Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid finishing second in last season’s MVP voting is still showing up his potential and making a feat case to run again. Bringing the era of post domination by centers at National Basketball Association Joel Embiid is also a guy you can pass the ball to sink in some three pointers and good mid range buckets. Joel Embiid is one of the most efficient center in modern era when it comes to shoot the ball but at same time is also a beast in the post.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Celtics’ Enes Kanter Freedom calls on NBA to postpone season as COVID-19 runs rampant

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has never been afraid to make his opinion heard. After all, he legally changed his last name to “Freedom,” and is frequently calling out inequalities across the globe via Twitter. Freedom hasn’t backed away from much in terms of who he is willing to call out, and he’s just […] The post Celtics’ Enes Kanter Freedom calls on NBA to postpone season as COVID-19 runs rampant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy