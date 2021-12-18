Damien Harris among inactives for Patriots vs. Colts in Week 15

The New England Patriots won’t have running back Damien Harris on Saturday night as they face the Colts in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Harris was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury.

Harris was listed among the Patriots’ inactives, which included quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive back Joshauh Bledsoe, cornerback Joejuan Williams, offensive tackle Yodnt Cajuste and tight end Devin Asiasi

The Patriots elevated three players to the 53-man roster, including defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, offensive lineman James Ferentz and running back Devine Ozigbo. Ozigbo will be one of three running backs, including Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden.

New England and Indy kick off at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.