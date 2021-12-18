ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lab testing confirms Orange County’s first COVID-19 case involving Omicron variant

townofcarrboro.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBOROUGH, N.C. December 17, 2021 ― The Orange County Health Department has confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an Orange County resident was caused by the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). The person is at home in isolation, has mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated but had not yet received a...

townofcarrboro.org

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Health
Pfizer
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
Department of Health
WKRN News 2

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Reno

Fully vaccinated Washoe County man tests positive for omicron variant

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A fully vaccinated man in Washoe County has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant. The Washoe County Health District announced Monday the man in his 50s was fully vaccinated and received his booster shot. He had both international and domestic air travel as the likely source of exposure. Officials say the man is isolating and recovering at home.
RENO, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Davenport Journal

Man whose wife battled in court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with Ivermectin has died after receiving two doses of the controversial drug

According to reports, the 52-year-old man from Pennsylvania whose wife had gone to court to have his Coronavirus infection treated with ivermectin has died on Sunday evening, a week after his first dose of the anti-parasitic medication. Several hospitals throughout the country have continuously been hit with lawsuits demanding that they treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin. Unfortunately, misinformation about ivermectin’s ability to treat coronavirus infections has circulated widely online in recent months.
LAW

