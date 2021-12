LA VERNE — The Leos have built momentum and confidence on their season's second winning streak to close out the calendar year, picking up their fifth consecutive victory on the hardwood against the LIFE Pacific Warriors, 84-48. The Leopards defeated the Warriors for the second time in as many weeks, managing to score more points than their previous contest (81) with new contributors emerging.

