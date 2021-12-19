ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rendezvous With FLETCHER and Hayley Kiyoko on 'Cherry'

By Justin Moran
papermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLETCHER and Hayley Kiyoko joining forces is what gay dreams are made of, and their new single, "Cherry," is a sugary sweet confection for stans to indulge in. Just last month, the two musicians dropped their tasty pop collab, but now there's a music video to bring the flirty lyrics to...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Pink’s Daughter Willow Shows Off Singing Voice In Private Chanukah Celebration

Pink’s daughter Willow, 10, showed off her singing voice in a new Instagram video during the family’s private Chanukah celebration. On Thursday night, the “Who Knew” singer posted footage to her Instagram account of her family (with husband Cory Hart sitting off-camera) sitting at their kitchen table lighting the menorah for the Jewish holiday Chanukah, which began on November 28 and ends on December 6.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Vibe

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

SZA Lands Acting Role

Although SZA has not released an album since her beloved Ctrl dropped in the summer of 2017, she still finds ways to captivate her fanbase. It seems as though each time she drops a single, it garners just as much attention as any other artist's full-length project. Her releases this...
CELEBRITIES
NME

The Weeknd marks 10 years of ‘Echoes Of Silence’ by sharing new music video

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed mixtape ‘Echoes Of Silence’, The Weeknd has released a new music video for its title track. This highly stylised music video, which features CGI rendering from Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, arrived on YouTube on Wednesday (December 21) in time for the record’s 10th anniversary.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Travis Barker Outs Himself as a Foot Guy

Whether you wanted to or not, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have made it abundantly clear that they are madly in love. Over the course of the year, the recently engaged couple has become infamous for their egregiously flagrant displays of public affection. From making out at another person's wedding to giving each other tattoos and gifting custom vagina-scented candles, it's gotten to the point where even Kris Jenner has had to admit that it's all a bit much. But despite everyone's desire for them to tone down it down, Barker and Kardashian have shown no signs of ending their aggressive displays of heterosexuality any time soon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry#Rendezvous#Music Video
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy