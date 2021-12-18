ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

SpaceX Launched 52 Starlink Satellites Saturday Morning

By Edhat Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SpaceX rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit early Saturday. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the Pacific and...

