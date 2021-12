Toot, toot! Ever wondered about all those loud horn blasts as the trains come through Tehachapi? The four blasts as they approach an intersection or other series of toots before they move from a standstill? Those horn blasts are part of the General Code of Operating Rules for the railroad and are sounded for safety reasons. Whistles are sounded to attract attention to the train. They are also used as signals to railroad personnel and to the public or livestock on the tracks that a train is approaching.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO