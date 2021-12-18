Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The players at the fictional KPNF radio station return to put their stamp on another holiday classic: Miracle on 34th Street. As they bring to life the entire story through dozens of character voices and live foley sound effects, audiences will be re-introduced to Kris Kringle, the charming Macy’s mascot put on trial for claiming to be the real Santa Claus. Besieged by commercialism and disillusionment, winning the trial and restoring his friends’ faith in the most precious, intangible parts of Christmas will require Kris to perform nothing short of a miracle.

