ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

By Nicholas Tanaka
theloopnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Nicholas Tanaka. I fell in love with movies and studied film in college, but due to my age, I haven't seen many of the classics. I've decided to go back and watch the films that have formed our movie landscape today, and view them with a modern...

www.theloopnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ had quite possibly the strangest trailer for a Christmas movie

(NEXSTAR) – One of the all-time greatest Christmas movies was actually a summer blockbuster. “The picture was finished in February 1947,” wrote Maureen O’Hara, the movie’s lead actress, in an autobiography released in 2004. “[Producer Darryl Zanuck] wasn’t sure it would be a success, and so he had it released in June, when movie attendance is highest, rather than wait for Christmas. In fact, the publicity campaign barely talked about Christmas at all.”
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Penfold Theatre Company presents A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The players at the fictional KPNF radio station return to put their stamp on another holiday classic: Miracle on 34th Street. As they bring to life the entire story through dozens of character voices and live foley sound effects, audiences will be re-introduced to Kris Kringle, the charming Macy’s mascot put on trial for claiming to be the real Santa Claus. Besieged by commercialism and disillusionment, winning the trial and restoring his friends’ faith in the most precious, intangible parts of Christmas will require Kris to perform nothing short of a miracle.
PERFORMING ARTS
dirt.com

Natalie Wood’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ Dream House Is a Port Washington Traditional

One of the biggest mysteries amongst film location aficionados is the identity of the building that portrayed the Brooks Memorial Home for the Aged in “Miracle on 34th Street.” As of yet, no one interested in such things has been able to locate the supposed Great Neck, New York-area convalescent hospital where Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) lived in the 1947 Christmas classic. But if there is anything the film has taught audiences over and over again since its debut more than 70 years ago, it is never to lose faith!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen O'hara
wearegreenbay.com

Get in the holiday spirit with Miracle on Bridge Street in Manawa

MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) – From crafts to a Christmas ball, there are fun activities for all ages in downtown Manawa on Saturday. Local 5 Live’s Dena Holtz is live in Manawa talking about their upcoming festivities called Miracle on Bridge Street. There will be plenty to do Saturday in downtown, from trolley rides to local business specials.
MANAWA, WI
theloopnewspaper.com

Christmas lights

One of my favorite parts of the winter holiday season is driving around town after dark and seeing all the Christmas lights and decorations on people's homes and yards, including, of course, decorated Christmas trees seen through house windows. Long ago my family used to always take part in this...
TEHACHAPI, CA
WTOP

What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

With three meals to consider on Christmas Day and potentially a houseful of people, a restaurant — whether for dine-in or carryout — can be a lifesaver. Fortunately, there are plenty of chain restaurants that are open on Dec. 25. The following restaurants have stated they’ll be open on Christmas Day, but hours at individual locations may vary. If you’re planning to dine in, consider making a reservation in case there’s limited seating.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Miracle On 34th Street#Macy
Examiner Enterprise

A Merry Christmas with Gratitude

In many ways, Christmas is the same this year — the familiar television shows and videos, the hymns and songs on store intercoms, the collection kettles and bell ringers, the holiday music on the car DVD and decorations scattered throughout town. These also are the many of the memories of my youth. ...
CELEBRATIONS
NECN

Are Toys Really in Short Supply This Holiday Season?

Some retailers sounded the alarm months ago that there could be holiday toy shortages this year due to supply chain issues. But are toys really in short supply?. We asked toy store owners and the founders of a local charity who are buying thousands of toys for children in need this year.
HOLLISTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Palm Beach Post

Carleton Varney: Turkey for Christmas dinner is the English tradition

I’ve been thinking about a beautifully laid and appointed holiday table with all the delicious fixings — roast turkey, roast potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and Brussels sprouts.  Have I lost track of the calendar? Am I thinking of Thanksgiving? No. Turkey is a traditional star of Christmas Day dinner in England. The English enjoy the same dishes as we do, just at a different holiday time,...
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beanie Mania’: TV Review

The Beanie Babies craze of the late ’90s wasn’t exactly a scam, but there were surely scam-adjacent elements. The community of collectors buying and selling and hoarding the lovable plush creations wasn’t exactly a cult, but there were surely cult-adjacent elements. The entire phenomenon wasn’t exactly birthed around the Internet, but it surely thrived thanks to adjacency to the earliest offshoots of online commerce. Yemisi Brookes’ new HBO feature Beanie Mania isn’t, therefore, exactly like seemingly every other TV documentary released in 2021, but it’s adjacent to every cult, scam and cyber-curiosity portrait that we’ve collectively fixated on. At only 80...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

26 Things You Didn't Know About 'Miracle on 34th Street'

In 1947, Miracle on 34th Street made the world believe in Santa Claus (we bet even skeptics warmed to the holiday magic a little more that year). But hiding behind the actors' stunning performances, the beautiful screenplay, and all those iconic Christmas scenes are some interesting things you probably didn't know. Ahead of your annual viewing with friends and family, enjoy these secrets about the film — and prepare for your loved ones to be super impressed when you drop these fascinating facts mid-movie.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about 'Miracle on 34th Street'

Santa Claus is part of the iconography of Christmas. He’s at the end of many a Thanksgiving Day parade and at the center of even more holiday movies. Of course, not everybody is fully on Santa’s side, at least if they don’t think they are the real Kris Kringle. There have been a few different versions of “Miracle on 34th Street” done over the years, but for this occasion, we have 20 facts about the 1947 iteration to stuff your stocking.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy