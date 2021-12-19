ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhasset, NY

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid dead of cancer at 55

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MANHASSET, N.Y. — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary Untouchable Force Organization, died early Saturday following a monthslong battle with colon cancer, his family confirmed in a prepared statement.

The hip-hop pioneer and breakdancer, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, was 55.

According to his family, Kangol was diagnosed with stage four cancer in February and died peacefully at around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York.

New York City promoter Van Silk told HipHopDX on Saturday that he and Kangol discussed the intricacies of a diagnosis they shared, BET reported.

“Early on, we discussed our fight with this disease because my fight with colon cancer is stage 2. He told me it had spread in October. I encourage all to get your prostate and colon checked. May my brother Kangol Rest In Heaven,” Silk stated in an email to the entertainment news site.

The four-member UTFO is best remembered for 1980s hits, including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Meanwhile, in 1985, Kangol wrote and composed for Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam’s debut album Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force. The LP is best known for the lead tracks, “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” “All Cried Out,” and “Can You Feel the Beat,” according to BET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

