Dakota, MN

Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride 2021.

mendotadakota.com
 4 days ago

This group was originally started in 2008 by Gloria Hazell Derby and was designed specifically for the supporters of the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride in and around Pipestone, MN to organize food and lodging. It started with 25 people. Gradually it grew and once the movie 'Dakota 38' was released in...

mendotadakota.com

Madison Daily Leader

Dakota 38+2 riders board horses with local landowner

Dusk was falling when a caravan of pickups pulling horse trailers arrived at Bill Krech’s place south of Madison on Tuesday night. Earlier in the afternoon, Krech had put out hay for 50 horses and filled the water tank. For the past 10 years, he’s been boarding the horses for the Dakota 38+2 riders who pass through Madison on an annual journey of reconciliation and healing.
MADISON, SD
Journal

Dakota 38 + 2 riders get food, shelter in Courtland

COURTLAND — Thanks to the benevolence of Courtland area residents and others, Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride participants received food and shelter in the Courtland Community Center Wednesday. Since 2005, tribal members and supporters have commemorated the 38 Dakota who were hung on Dec. 26, 1862 in Mankato...
COURTLAND, MN
City
Dakota, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
Bismarck Tribune

Cold weather abbreviates wreaths memorial at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

The Wreaths Across America ceremony set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan will be abbreviated and informal due to cold weather. The Bismarck Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol encourages participates to dress warmly and follow traffic guidance at the cemetery. More...
MANDAN, ND
moodycountyenterprise.com

Dakota 38+2 rides through town

Whakiyan Curry, 10, of Pine Ridge stands next to Noah Pickier, 11, from Fort Thompson. Both boys have been on the ride along with family the past several years and say that this is an important event to be a part of for remembrance, healing and reconciliation. The Dakota 38+2 Annual Ride is done to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the largest mass execution in the history of our nation on December 26, 1862 in the aftermath of the U.S.-Dakota War. This year’s riders and their support teams rode into Flandreau late last week and stayed several days to rest and hold ceremonies before continuing on the rest of their journey on Saturday. The ride culminates on December 26th in Mankato, Minnesota in Reconciliation Park.
FLANDREAU, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride begins Tuesday

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Memorial Ride will be stopping in Madison as part of the group’s annual journey across South Dakota and Minnesota on Tuesday. Each year, riders make the 320-mile trek on horseback from Lower Brule to Mankato, Minnesota. This is to honor the 40...
MADISON, SD

