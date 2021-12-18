Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride 2021.

Whakiyan Curry, 10, of Pine Ridge stands next to Noah Pickier, 11, from Fort Thompson. Both boys have been on the ride along with family the past several years and say that this is an important event to be a part of for remembrance, healing and reconciliation. The Dakota 38+2 Annual Ride is done to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the largest mass execution in the history of our nation on December 26, 1862 in the aftermath of the U.S.-Dakota War. This year’s riders and their support teams rode into Flandreau late last week and stayed several days to rest and hold ceremonies before continuing on the rest of their journey on Saturday. The ride culminates on December 26th in Mankato, Minnesota in Reconciliation Park.

FLANDREAU, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO