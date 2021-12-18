ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Passing the puck Friday night

Plainsman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuron’s Haiden McCloud plays the puck as Nick Olson of Sioux Falls 2 defends during...

plainsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainsman

Bulldogs go toe-to-toe with national power

SIOUX FALLS — The De Smet Bulldogs held a large lead midway through the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough Friday night, as the Dream City Christian Eagles, from Glendale, Ariz., mounted a furious comeback and walked away with a 61-57 win at the HoopHall Classic, held at The Pentagon.
BASKETBALL
WRAL

Deadly storms demolished Midwest communities Friday night

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029641/ceb4a78d-26dd-43ca-a75d-17b65606f008-DMID1-5t6mlg2hj-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2021/12/11/20029283/NA25S12112021_thumb.0000011-DMID1-5t6hsa6wa-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2021/12/11/20029324/61b49f46072dd-media_58fa6eae6db741cd8b5aa86393972076-DMID1-5t6i7ho65-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2021/12/11/20029446/61b4c2db475dd-media_7aed023679c148c9b491136beae04379-DMID1-5t6jpfa5i-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029523/NA35S12112021_thumb.0000001-DMID1-5t6k8c6wf-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029638/28bc233d-a2ce-44c2-9c9e-b4354eb65530-DMID1-5t6lsut1i-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029639/58020b9a-3a86-4a66-a7ff-ed57643597f8-DMID1-5t6lsut1i-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029640/cf4969ff-46a7-4770-8f37-cfbe0c2f502f-DMID1-5t6lsut1i-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029644/e0cb0d71-4aaf-4c9e-a767-99732271ce2d-DMID1-5t6ltti68-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029648/0d2845ec-1b85-4c0c-94c7-9dc01c2750a7-DMID1-5t6lsut1i-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029650/01c4684b-cf2d-47e9-9383-a3a11bf6e4ca-DMID1-5t6lsut1i-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/national_world/national/2021/12/11/20029651/3813bfc0-c2b2-430f-afa8-9a58679ac158-DMID1-5t6lsut1i-46x30.jpg. Image not...
ENVIRONMENT
Plainsman

All-Star boys, girls have busy weekend on the ice

The Huron All-Stars got rolling in the third period, but faced too steep a deficit to the Sioux Falls Flyers Friday night, falling just short in the match by a score of 4-3. Sioux Falls scored the lone first period goal and added a second midway through the second period, before Lucas Sibley took a feed from William Burns and lit the lamp to cut the deficit to 2-1.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Area basketball 12-22-21

DELL RAPIDS — Kalen Garry had 24 points to lead De Smet to a 60-42 victory over Dell Rapids St. Mary on Monday. The Bulldogs, who improved to 4-1, led 42-25 at the half and pulled away in the second half for the win. Damon Wilkinson had 18 points...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puck#Teddy Bear Toss#Bear#Sioux Falls 2
Plainsman

No. 1 Warriors roll past Huron

HURON – The Huron Tigers played a strong first half, but the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors showed why they’re the top-ranked girls team in Class “AA” Tuesday night, defeating the Tigers 72-50 at Huron Arena. The Tigers came out in a 1-3-1 defensive zone, and it...
HURON, SD
CBS Minnesota

USA-Canada Women’s Hockey Game At Xcel Canceled Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Team’s game against Canada Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center has been canceled. According to USA Hockey, the cancellation was prompted due to COVID-19 concerns. “We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.” The game was part of the My Why Tour, with a next game between USA-Canada scheduled for Jan. 3 in Canada. All tickets purchased line through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded – other refunds are available at point of purchase.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
wglr.com

Get your photo taken with Badgers’ National Championship trophy

MADISON, Wis. – The celebrations continue for Badger Volleyball after the team won their first National Championship Saturday. The players showed off their newly-earned hardware at a celebration on Sunday. Now, it’s the fans turn to get a picture. The National Championship trophy will be on display from...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy