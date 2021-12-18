ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Playing - and living - with passion

By Dec 18, 2021
Plainsman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When something gets in my way I go round it. “I’ve Got the Music in Me” - The Kiki Dee Band. Music has been part of my life for my entire life. I was blessed to grow up in a family where music was simply part of how we functioned. Family...

plainsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
holyokeenterprise.com

Passion for piano

Learning a musical instrument is a process that requires dedication, patience and persistence. Mary Belle Rafert has all of these qualities and more, and she has been sharing her love of music with her piano students for decades. She started taking lessons from Anna Lutze when she was 5 years...
MUSIC
chicagotheatrereview.com

A Live Musical Radio Play

Last holiday season, Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak, much like every other venue, were simply trying keep BrightSide Theatre afloat during the pandemic shutdown. This year it’s a different story. Although we’re still dealing with Covid-19, it’s become a little more under control. The virus, however, has made health and safety demands on most restaurants and entertainment venues. BrightSide is one of hundreds of theatres that demand proof of vaccination from their patrons and insist upon their wearing masks throughout the evening. But the best news is that BrightSide Theatre is back again. And with its return, the company has resurrected a very popular classic holiday story for the reopening of its doors. The story, set to original music, asks the question, Is there really a Santa Claus?
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiki Dee
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful Music#Musicians#Backstage#Piano
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
arcamax.com

'Seinfeld' actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91. News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given. “After 91 years, and a great...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Closer Weekly

Bruce Springsteen Is a Loving Father of 3! See the Rocker’s Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood

To the outside world, Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rockers of all time. To his three children, he’s a doting dad who supports all of their endeavors. The “Thunder Road” singer shares Evan, Jessica and Sam with his second wife, Patti Scialfa. In between shattering records and producing 20 studio albums, Bruce can’t help but share how much he loves being a father.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Streamed Christmas Songs on Spotify by State

With Christmas just around the corner, it is nearly impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store and not hear a holiday song playing. From new Christmas albums from singers like Kelly Clarkson to classic earworms like “This Christmas” from Donny Hathaway, it seems like every musician has written a holiday tune or delivered a rendition of a beloved song.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy