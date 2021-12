(Washington, DC) --The House Speaker is adamant that Democrats won't give up on passing the Build Back Better Act. Nancy Pelosi said she beleives West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will come around and end up voting yes to help pass the legislation. The California Democrat's comments come a day after Manchin vowed to vote no on the social spending package if it stays in its current form. Pelosi added they "will not let this opportunity pass," and she has confidence that Manchin "cares about our country and that at some point, very soon," the legislation will be passed.

