Magic vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (6-25) play against the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021

Orlando Magic 100, Brooklyn Nets 93 (Final)

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

So hard to learn anything in the NBA right now. So many injuries – so many covid issues. No idea how good the Clippers could be if healthy. Same for Lakers, Nets, Heat and several others. – 12:55 AM

Michael Carter-Williams @mcarterwilliams

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

thinking once again of Robin Lopez running a QB keeper and then his own personal Mikan Drill pic.twitter.com/zvdNQDWpdo – 12:07 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Cade Cunningham, 21 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk

Scottie Barnes, 21 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

David Duke Jr., 18 pts, 14 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk

Josh Giddey, 8 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast

Jonathan Kuminga, 27 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P – 11:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards beat the Jazz to snap a four-game losing streak. They will now return home to practice before heading to Brooklyn on Tue. to see what remains of the Nets, who are dealing with a major Covid outbreak. – 11:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets field create-a-player roster in loss to Magic via @mroberson22 @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:19 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

As KD and Kyrie join 8 Nets in protocols, Sean Marks explains why Kyrie is back: “Environment’s changed. COVID has done a number on the team and on society in general.” Marks says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie yet on if he might get vaccinated down the road espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:49 PM

Michael Carter-Williams @mcarterwilliams

I see you @Deron Williams !! – 10:46 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Blake Griffin on 10 Nets in protocols, including Day’Ron Sharpe pulled pre-game: “It’s almost like you got pulled out of class and everybody is kind of like, ‘ooh.’ It’s just crazy…I feel like you walk into the locker room and you just kind of look at everybody and just laugh.” – 10:33 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

We always pick ourselves up. pic.twitter.com/aIB6tcgsOZ – 10:30 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“It’s almost like you get pulled out of class and everybody’s kinda like ‘ooooh!’ It’s just crazy man I don’t know how to like really describe it.”

Blake Griffin on so many #Nets testing positive over the last few days. Griffin added his knee was tight. Doubt he plays Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1LANWqxPLO – 10:29 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

rook secured his first double-double tonight 💫

14 PTS

11 REB

6 AST pic.twitter.com/7XM2aM27B3 – 10:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Day’Ron Sharpe’s teammates call him “DayDay.” – 10:17 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Describing the chaos of the Nets quarantine, Blake Griffin said guys getting pulled into protocols gives him a vibe of a kid in trouble getting pulled out of class. Everyone’s looking aroundd like they know there’s trouble. – 10:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Blake Griffin on what it’s like dealing with players in and out due to COVID protocols: “It’s almost like you get pulled out of class, and everybody’s like ‘ooooooooooooooooo.'” – 10:16 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Blake Griffin said his knee felt tight in the second half, but the Nets can’t rest guys given the situation. – 10:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Blake Griffin: “We’ll take all the bodies we can get.” – 10:14 PM

RJ Hampton @RjHampton14

W. – 10:14 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Blake Griffin said his knee felt tight in the second half but that the Nets don’t have the luxury of resting guys right now with this back-to-back. – 10:13 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Patty Mills on the idea of Kyrie Irving coming back for road games: “It’ll be great. It feels like we’re kind of dropping like flies at the moment, so any help we can get.” #Nets

(S/o to @Alex Schiffer for the question) – 10:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Patty Mills on Kyrie Irving returning to the team: “It feels like we’re are kind of dropping like flies at the moment. Any help we can get.” – 10:04 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Patty Mills: “It feels like we are kind of dropping like flies at the moment.” – 10:03 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Orlando 100, Brooklyn 93 pic.twitter.com/29ZxJG9M8v – 10:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Patty Mills: “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.” – 10:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Robin Lopez tonight:

20 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

38 MIN

W pic.twitter.com/P43ej8Avxx – 9:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Blake Griffin tends not to play back-to-backs and his injury tonight could make them rest him. Patty Mills has played a lot, too. He was supposed to rest tonight’s game. Isn’t sure about their status for tomorrow. – 9:58 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash said Blake Griffin doesn’t normally play back-to-backs with his knee history and he adds the knock to the knee he took. He says it will be determined whether Griffin plays or not later. – 9:57 PM

Jim Paschke @Paschketball

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash said Blake Griffin took a “little knock to the knee” during the game tonight. – 9:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Blake Griffin took a knock on the knee. – 9:56 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Shorthanded Magic hold off Nets’ comeback attempt to end losing streak orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said he told David Duke Jr. at halftime that he was looking to score too much. Told him he does a little bit of it all and they need more of that. – 9:55 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Orlando gets the win in Brooklyn.

Magic 100, Nets 93

Robin Lopez – 20 pts & 10 rebs

Gary Harris – 17 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts

Chuma Okeke – 15 pts (10 in 4th)

Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts – 9:53 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic beat the Nets pic.twitter.com/ba8XgEKpjV – 9:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Orlando Magic should petition for more games in New York. Half their wins have come there this season. – 9:49 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

MAGIC WIN ‼️ – 9:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets fall to the Magic 100-93. Hell of an effort by the Nets given the state of the roster. Mills with 23 points, Blake Griffin with a strong game of 17, seven and six and 18 from David Duke Jr. This same squad + likely Wenyen Gabriel takes on Denver tomorrow. – 9:46 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

CHUMA with a huge bucket off a busted play to put the Magic up three late pic.twitter.com/Xka8qBN86b – 9:42 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

BIG CHUM FOR THE LEAD 🥶

96-93. 1:11 left in the 4th. – 9:41 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Another huge Chuma 3. 96.93 Magic lead 1:11 left – 9:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets down 96-93 with 1:11 left. – 9:40 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Big-time 3 by Okeke.

Magic lead Nets 96-93 with a little over a minute in the game. – 9:40 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

David Duke Jr has singlehandedly killed the Magic in the 4Q. He’s got 16 4Q points. His 3 ties it at 93. So long to that 17 point Magic second half lead. – 9:39 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

It’s David Duke’s world we’re just living in it. Dude has 16 in the 4th for the @Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/YxrbsxNoU7 – 9:39 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

David Duke Jr. is out of his mind tonight. Contributing all over the place for the Nets. – 9:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

David Duke Jr. putting the Nets on his back. – 9:39 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🗣🗣🗣 DAVID DUKE JUNIOR – 9:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

David Duke Jr. sinks a 3 to tie this game at 93. Unbelievable. – 9:38 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Former @PCFriarsmbb guy David Duke brings tremendous energy to the Nets on both ends

He has another doubie-double with 15 points and 13 boards pic.twitter.com/EreU47edAE – 9:38 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

DAVID

DUKE

JR.

💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/lsQU8IbWQT – 9:36 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Robin Lopez is a star in his role. Having a third (or, depending on your view of Moritz Wagner, fourth) big who can get you double-doubles in spot starts is a luxury. You gotta wonder if he could be a trade chip as the deadline gets closer. – 9:35 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

20 points 10 rebounds 3 assists 1 block in a vintage Robin Lopez performance.

4 min still to go… – 9:34 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Robin Lopez: third time’s the charm. – 9:33 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Can’t Knock the Hustle

Franz 🤝 Big Chum

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/vw04UOLGXv – 9:33 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic had a 17 point 3Q lead. Nets have whittled it down to 4 a few times here in the 4Q. It’s 88-84 right now. 5:23 left to play. – 9:31 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic lead Nets 88-84 after that Kessler Edwards dunk with 5:23 left in the game.

Crunch time is approaching for these short-handed teams. – 9:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets trail the Magic 88-84 with 5:23 left in the fourth. The rookies continue to play well. David Duke Jr. hits the boards hard for a guard and Kessler Edwards continues to produce. – 9:29 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Duke Jr just cleaning up every missed Nets shot right now… that’s his third tip in on the offensive glass here in the 4Q. – 9:22 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

David Duke singlehandedly changing this game with his activity on the offensive glass. Way to make an impact, role player. – 9:21 PM

RJ Hampton @RjHampton14

Roloooooskiiiii hook ! – 9:19 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Robin Lopez through three quarters:

18 PTS

6 REB

3 AST

9-17 FG

@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/M05pk34pwy – 9:18 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 74, Brooklyn 66 pic.twitter.com/i4ggGUnmLr – 9:15 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

👀 @Shaquille Harrison 👀 pic.twitter.com/2faqat8TAv – 9:15 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic lead Nets 74-66 heading into the 4Q.

Lopez w 18

Harris w 15 – 9:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Magic 74-66. Griffin and Mills with 17 each, Thomas with 15. Not much scoring aside from that. – 9:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I like Shaq Harrison. He’s tryna make something happen. – 9:14 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 3Q: Magic 74, Nets 66.

Magic are 12 minutes away from breaking their 7-game losing streak. – 9:14 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

RoLo in the post >>

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/65mujCb2ls – 9:13 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Aleem Ford’s given the Magic some good minutes/production tonight. – 9:13 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

your co-worker is hooping @STUFFMagic

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/jJImlsqh5Y – 9:04 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

flotation device 💧

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/dMjp8fKafv – 8:58 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic lead Nets 50-44 at Halftime.

13 for Gary Harris.

10 for Lopez.

14 for Blake Griffin.

12 for Mills.

Magic’s biggest lead was 15 at 40-25. – 8:35 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 50, Brooklyn 44 pic.twitter.com/wrG3tNqrFm – 8:35 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Magic 50, Nets 44.

Gary Harris: 13 points, 4 rebounds.

Robin Lopez: 10 points, 4 rebounds.

Franz Wagner: 6 points (4-4 on FTs), 8 rebounds, 3 assists.

Both teams shooting 38%. – 8:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets trail the Magic 50-44. Blake Griffin has done well as the pied-piper, scoring 14 points on 50percent shooting. Patty Mills has 12, Cam Thomas has eight. They’re a few stops away from being in the lead. – 8:33 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

that ball went out of bounds and you could just barely see Blake Griffin passing it back and forth with a young fan sitting courtside and then dapping him up. That’s a nice moment. – 8:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Big play for both Blake Griffin and Langston Galloway. – 8:22 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

𝓾𝓹 & 𝓾𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻

that was smooooth @MychalMulder

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/alYKdgtEgZ – 8:20 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Shaq Harrison might pressure Franz Wagner into an eight-second count sometime tonight – 8:18 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

nice finish by Mychal Mulder here pic.twitter.com/QU7RonyG7L – 8:16 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic up 40-25 on the Nets.

Brooklyn is shooting 1 of 16 on 3s. – 8:15 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic up 40-25 on the Nets – 8:14 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

I look at the scoreboard and think “how are the Magic beating the Nets?!” and then I remember… everything… – 8:11 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kess got 🆙 @Kessler Edwards pic.twitter.com/5io0bPcdmE – 8:10 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

End 1Q: Magic 26, Nets 17

Robin Lopez leads all scorers with 8 pts

Chuma Okeke – 5 pts

Franz Wagner – 4 pts, 4 rebs – 8:06 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

ok @BestThingSince_ 👀

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuqESQ pic.twitter.com/7TzGfBz9d5 – 8:05 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 26, Brooklyn 17 pic.twitter.com/VT9eyuKFKW – 8:05 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Magic 26, Nets 17.

Robin Lopez: 8 points, 3 rebounds.

Both teams are shooting below 37% from the floor. – 8:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Magic 26-17. Scoring has been hard as you can imagine. Nets shooting 33 percent from the field and 11 percent from 3. – 8:04 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

“𝗟𝗼𝗽𝗲𝘇, 𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱!”

8 PTS in 9 MIN for @Robin Lopez

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/NWq91Qfs5l – 8:01 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic currently playing this lineup: Mychal Mulder, Hassani Gravett, BJ Johnson, Chuma Okeke and Admiral Schofield.

They’re leading 21-15 with 1:35 in the 1Q. – 7:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton is rocking a hoodie and matching sweats in a baby blue green-type color. Legit thought he was James Harden when I first saw the look. – 7:59 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don’t think that’s being appropriate right now. I mean the times I’ve gone to see him these are about forming bonds and forming friendships. And having conversations about family….”

Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving’s return pic.twitter.com/SPuaBLt41m – 7:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Shaq Harrison making his Nets debut – 7:51 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Franz 🤝 Big Chum

📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/mrCxWfXtYu – 7:49 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

a little hesi, a little bucket for @Patrick Mills pic.twitter.com/mJi5qmUtqm – 7:48 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,160 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:46 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Patty Mills and Robin Lopez will each score 50 tonight – 7:44 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

We’re getting the full supply of Robin Lopez hook shots tonight, aren’t we? – 7:43 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

As the @Orlando Magic are depleted by injuries & protocols tonight in Brooklyn… it made me wonder how long it’s been since Isaac & Fultz last played:

Jonathan Isaac hasn’t played a game in 504 days.

January 6 will mark one full year for Markelle Fultz.

Magic v Nets underway. – 7:40 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s starters vs. Nets: Mychal Mulder, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez.

Bench: Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield.

Yes, you read that correctly! – 7:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. It has been a week. The Long Island Nets…excuse me, the Brooklyn Nets tip off against Orlando shortly. It’s Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, Cam Thomas and most of the new guys after that. Updates to come. – 7:24 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

With 10 Nets in health and safety protocols and Kevin Durant’s heavy workload, Sean Marks acknowledges the obvious: The circumstances when they made the decision to keep Kyrie Irving away aren’t the circumstances anymore. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f19f8b… – 7:15 PM

RJ Hampton @RjHampton14

Wish I was out there with the guys 😢 let’s take care of business tonight fellas !!!!!🕺🏼 – 7:14 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets have ten players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is out with a sore wrist. #magic #nba – 7:13 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The Nets have 8 dudes available tonight vs. Orlando pic.twitter.com/8AMW3SIAqn – 7:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: Tonight’s game marks the first time the Nets have started three rookies (David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas) in a game since 4/15/09 at New York:

Ryan Anderson, Chris Douglas-Roberts and Brook Lopez (via Elias). – 7:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starting Mills, Duke Jr, Thomas, Edwards and Griffin against Orlando. First career starts for Edwards and Thomas. – 7:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nets vs Magic shouldn’t be played tonight. At the very least, all ticket holders should get a refund or free food or something. – 7:02 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

December 18 at Brooklyn

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/6i80Lh8Q54 – 7:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Blake Griffin and James Ennis are essentially the Nets’ bigs tonight. – 6:36 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don’t think that’s being appropriate right now. I mean the times I’ve gone to see him these are about forming bonds and forming friendships.”

–#Nets GM Sean Marks – 6:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker will start tonight for the Knicks in his first game back in Boston since being traded away this summer. Walker hasn’t played the past nine games, since being benched before the Knicks lost to the Nets on November 30. Since making that switch, the Knicks are 2-7. – 6:34 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Patty Mills & Blake Griffin are the only active Nets players who didn’t spend time with their G League affiliate @LongIslandNets.

Langston Galloway, James Ennis, Shaquille Harrison, and Wenyen Gabriel were all acquired on 10 days this past week.

I mean… – 6:30 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Magic-Nets tonight, there are 11 Brooklyn players listed as out, 12 from Orlando. But they’re about to tip off. #NBA – 6:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Day’Ron Sharpe has entered health and safety protocols. Nets down to eight players going into tonight. – 6:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets’ rookie Day’Ron Sharpe has entered the health and safety protocol:

Available Nets tonight:

– Patty Mills

– Blake Griffin

– David Duke Jr.

– Cam Thomas

– Kessler Edwards

– Langston Galloway

– James Ennis

– Shaquille Harrison

– Nets signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day today – 6:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets now have 10 players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is also sitting out tonight with wrist soreness. That’s 11 players who won’t be available tonight against Orlando. – 6:21 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets now say rookie Day’Ron Sharpe has entered the health and safety protocols. – 6:19 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 31 at BROOKLYN

2️⃣2️⃣G: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke

3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez

1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_

2️⃣G: @MychalMulder

⏰7:30 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…

📻@1045thebeat

#MagicTogether – 6:08 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jamahl Mosley said Wendell Carter Jr. isn’t wearing anything on his injured right leg.

Team treating injury as day-to-day, seeing how he responds to treatment. – 6:08 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think the odds of him having something difficult or catastrophic happen are small but yeah this virus concerns me in every corner and aspect of its short life so far, thats a concern but it’s also a concern for the vaccinated….”

– #Nets Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving return pic.twitter.com/bok4sKLXg5 – 6:06 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Starters tonight for @Orlando Magic against @Brooklyn Nets: Franz Wagner, Mychal Mulder, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, and Robin Lopez. – 6:05 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets GM Sean Marks: “These are unforeseen circumstances and I hate to say it that it’s almost like we’ve gone back to six months, a year ago unfortunately with the cases rising.” – 6:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think the odds of him having something difficult or catastrophic happen are small but yeah this virus concerns me in every corner and aspect of its short life so far, thats a concern but it’s also a concern for the vaccinated as well…”

-Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving – 6:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s return: “I’m excited to have Kyrie back. He’s an incredible player, no matter what capacity. We’ll incorporate him in. It’s a positive for our group.” pic.twitter.com/TwCauiSl6s – 6:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Focused. pic.twitter.com/1W74TobQE7 – 6:02 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Sean Marks wouldnt answer whether Kyrie will be a part time player after others return from protocols because, he said, that’s “hypothetical.” – 5:58 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Steve Nash says the Nets’ initial decision on Kyrie Irving stemmed from the impact on continuity Irving’s differing home/road status would have had on the team. “Continuity’s out the window now,” Nash said pregame, citing the team’s brutal stretch of injuries. – 5:54 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“The environment has changed. COVID has done a number on the team and on society in general. That’s certainly changed, managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve gotta be aware of…”

-Nets Sean Marks answers what’s changed where now regarding Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/ADCHolgzig – 5:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks and Steve Nash say the same thing: Nets decided not to incorporate Kyrie Irving at the beginning of the season for “continuity” reasons, but both say “continuity has been thrown out the window.” – 5:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash: “Excited to have Kyrie back… frankly continuity has been thrown out the window with COVID, injuries… we are putting an extra strain on a lot of guys. He can help us there and his talent is an unusual resource that we can lean on to help us navigate the season” – 5:51 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says obviously he’s excited to have Kyrie Irving back. Adds that the Nets decided not to let him play with continuity in mind at first but that idea of continuity has been thrown out the window. – 5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash echoes Sean Marks saying “continuity is out in the window,” in what changed with Kyrie Irving’s status. – 5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash: “I’m excited to have Kyrie back.” – 5:50 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets GM Sean Marks, in part: “Our objective is to win…. We’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated (over last several days); I’m forced to make decisions ….In essence, this is the best decision for this team at this juncture, with what we’re dealing with.” – 5:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

So Blake Griffin is the longest tenured Net tonight. What a world. – 5:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nic Claxton is officially out tonight with left wrist soreness. Rookie David Duke Jr. will play through left hip soreness for the Nets tonight against the Magic. – 5:42 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets have just ruled Nic Claxton out due to left wrist soreness. – 5:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets upgrade David Duke Jr. to available for tonight’s game and downgrade Nic Claxton to out. – 5:42 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks added he believes Kyrie Irving is in good shape but that there will be a ramp up when he is allowed back on the floor. – 5:42 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks says the Nets have not seen Kyrie Irving on the court yet and they don’t know what shape he is in yet because he hasn’t been on the floor with the team yet. – 5:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: “There’s obviously going to be a ramp-up.” – 5:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said he has not seen Kyrie Irving work out yet. – 5:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said he isn’t worried about the what-ifs that could come from Irving rejoining the team, including the negative ones. Said it’s the best decision that the team could have right now. – 5:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think our objective here is to win. At the end of the day we’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated…. this is the best decision at this juncture right now with what we’re dealing with.”

Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving – 5:39 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks says the Nets are not concerned with a potential negative impact Kyrie Irving can have on the Nets. The Nets have the No. 1 seed in the East and a top defense, but Marks says bringing Kyrie back can only benefit the basketball team. I agree. – 5:38 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving yet about whether he is open to getting vaccinated down the road. He says that conversations with Irving about that could happen later when he is in the fold. – 5:37 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks says “we all” understand the implications of Kyrie Irving not being vaccinated and returning to the team amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. I would have to assume “we all” includes Kyrie himself. – 5:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sean Marks says he has not talked to Irving about his vaccination status. Expects to have those in the future with Irving back in the fold. – 5:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said he hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving about his vaccination status. – 5:36 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

So I’m confused. Marks says that the fact COVID has gotten worse has something to do with the fact they are bringing back an unvaccinated Kyrie back. pic.twitter.com/pzRMNm8NVz – 5:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Marks said testing for players to return varies by situation. He declines to elaborate on what it would take testing wise for Irving to return – 5:33 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Sean Marks says the Nets in health and safety protocols will have different testing based on whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, booster shots, and symptoms. – 5:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sean Marks says load management played a role in the decision to allow Kyrie Irving to play part-time: “The overall environment has changed as we’ve all known, drastically. … Managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve got to be aware of.” – 5:32 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sean Marks says the environment changing so much has impacted their decision on Kyrie Irving. At one point they valued continuity but now that idea may be out the window. – 5:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

On bringing Kyrie back, Sean Marks says “the environment has changed. COVID has done a number on the team and society in general.” – 5:31 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The Magic’s four newest players are out here warming up.

Franz Wagner is going over film with assistant coach Bret Brielmaier. pic.twitter.com/ouzomvwyuO – 5:27 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

E’Twaun Moore getting a pregame run in.

He hasn’t played yet this season and remains sidelined with a left knee sprain he sustained in an October practice. pic.twitter.com/q1ZpwFpLbC – 5:19 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

past frames against the Nets 📸

#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FIsbniNqNj – 4:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s undrafted shining with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler out. Miami got 83 points from undrafted players in last night’s win in Orlando miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem: “Our player development is second to none.” – 3:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

My boy is going to the Nets and Magic game tonight, and I gave him this update 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lm0G8OMGUL – 3:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

If Nic Claxton plays tonight he will be the longest tenured Net on the active roster. He’s played 58 career games in three years. If he doesn’t, the honor goes to Blake Griffin, who joined the team last March. – 3:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The last time the Nets and Magic faced off, 19 players actually played.

Tonight for Nets vs. Magic, 22 players have been ruled out. – 3:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon Johnson is now making 46% of his 3-point attempts.

He’s 2nd in the league in accuracy among players who have attempted at least 80 threes.

1. Joe Harris 46.6% on 88 attempts

2. Keldon Johnson 46.4% on 84 attempts pic.twitter.com/Xbj2Y5lObc – 3:37 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Cole Anthony (ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (leg) have both been downgraded to out for tonight vs. the Nets.

The Magic’s full injury report, plus the Magic + Nets injury report: pic.twitter.com/qZf5zLDsGZ – 3:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I checked with the league, and Kyrie Irving does not need consecutive negative COVID tests on 5 straight days.

He only needs negative tests 2 days in a row to join the Nets as a part-time player, even if unvaxxed.

Everything explained for @NYDNSports:

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:25 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant eighth #Nets player to enter #NBA‘s COVID-19 protocols nypost.com/2021/12/18/net… via @nypostsports – 3:24 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

ICYMI, a ranking and analysis of the early MVP landscape, at @TheAthletic. And yes, contrary to what I tweeted a few days back, the race goes well beyond Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

theathletic.com/3021758/2021/1… – 3:13 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

This week, @Cam Thomas delivered holiday gifts to 17 students at his former pre-school in Chesapeake, VA 🎁🙏 pic.twitter.com/VgzW01jkJQ – 2:38 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1984, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 20 assists in a 117-116 win over the Hawks.

Johnson is one of only eight players in NBA history to record at least 20p/10r/20a in a game, and one of only three players to do so multiple times. pic.twitter.com/7aIo5xryov – 2:31 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets reportedly signing Weynen Gabriel sportando.basketball/en/nets-report… – 2:28 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets sign James Ennis III and Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts sportando.basketball/en/nets-sign-j… – 2:27 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Tough one tonight for fans in Brooklyn, who are paying NBA prices to watch a G League game between the Nets and Magic. And for Patty Mills, who now has to play in it with 9 teammates in health and safety protocols. – 2:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way player Scottie Lewis to the @greensboroswarm.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/o39re49ADA – 2:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have assigned Vernon Carey, Kai Jones and JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm. The three will join the team in Las Vegas for the G League Showcase.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/EECZYshPBG – 2:15 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Late 4th quarter

P.J. Tucker steal

P.J. Tucker three

Goodnight, Orlando 💤

Popular Moment of the Week // @popularbank pic.twitter.com/oDpwe6Xapj – 2:15 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Enter Covid Protocols As Brooklyn Nets Now Have 9 Players In Protocols via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:49 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I’m not wishing this on anyone, let’s be clear, but if the Raptors have somehow avoided Covid sweeping through their team to some degree we need to crack that code. Last three opponents: Knicks, Sacramento and Brooklyn, all in the midst of outbreaks. – 1:33 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kyrie Irving enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 1:31 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets sign James Ennis III and Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts sportando.basketball/en/nets-sign-j… – 1:31 PM