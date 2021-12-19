Warriors vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Golden State Warriors (24-6) play against the Toronto Raptors (15-15) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021
Golden State Warriors 100, Toronto Raptors 119 (Final)
On a Raptors-Warriors game in Toronto that felt nothing like the last one.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jonathan Kuminga's 26 point performance during the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Saturday.
The Raptors have been dodging COVID bullets like they're in The Matrix, but with the virus running rampant throughout the NBA, they couldn't evade it forever. With players entering the protocol, all they can do is hope for the best and be ready to adapt
Top Rookies on Sat
Cade Cunningham, 21 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
Scottie Barnes, 21 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast
David Duke Jr., 18 pts, 14 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
Josh Giddey, 8 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast
Jonathan Kuminga, 27 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P – 11:53 PM
And that’s it. Utah falls to Washington 109-103 and the Jazz fall to 20-9 on the season. Not only did they fail to make up some ground on the warriors who punted tonight, Memphis is lurking from behind in that fourth spot. On to Charlotte Monday but this was a bad performance – 11:31 PM
Good win for Washington. Utah is in a bit of a weird spot. In their own tier in the West. Not as good as GSW and Phoenix, but better than everyone else. – 11:29 PM
On a night Jonathan Kuminga flashed his immense potential
Jonathon Kuminga on his situation with the team:
“It’s a great situation. There are days I come in and play. There are days I don’t play. That’s just a learning lesson. It’s a long season. So you just got to stay ready every day…I’m learning every single day.” – 10:50 PM
Complete performance from the squad.
Game Highlights | @TangerineHoops
Jonathan Kuminga on driving or shooting when left open:
“My game is driving to the hoop every time. I’m always staying consistent and driving. If you give me a lot of space, It’s going to make me want to shoot the ball. The focus point is me attacking the rim first.” – 10:41 PM
What did Precious Achiuwa do while he was in isolation? “I cooked, binge watched a lot of shows, watched movies. I had to get real creative.”
What did he cook? “Oh I’m very diverse. I’m a chef. I don’t just do the milk and Oreos thing. I’m not just a snack specialist.” pic.twitter.com/44ABHWcOYh – 10:37 PM
Lots of cookies tonight pic.twitter.com/G5zsNqs6dJ – 10:34 PM
Was VanVleet trying to get back into the game in the 4th to chase the trip-doub?
“No, I was not. I had the opportunity but knowing my luck I would get a minor injury trying to chase down a rebound… At some point I’ll get there but tonight was definitely not gonna be that night” pic.twitter.com/XsRdXciBGt – 10:25 PM
Jonathan Kuminga just called Scottie Barnes one of the best teammates he’s ever had. “He’s overly excited.” – 10:23 PM
VanVleet — who was three rebounds short of his first triple-double — said he’s not, ahem, as “relentless” in his pursuit of triple-doubles as say, Kyle Lowry.
“Shout out to him.”
Fred remains the best. – 10:19 PM
Jonathan Kuminga on his rookie season: “It’s a great situation. … I feel like I’m in a great situation because I’m learning every single day.” – 10:17 PM
“Teammates are not giving me the Westbrook treatment when they get out of the way and let me get (the rebounds,” VanVleet says of his trip-dub effort.
“I’m not as relentless and Kyle.” – 10:16 PM
Fred VanVleet on missing the triple-double:
“My teammates don’t give me the Westbrook treatment and get out the way so I’m gonna have to have a word with them.” – 10:16 PM
“I was not. I had the opportunity, but knowing my luck I’d get a minor injury trying to chase down a rebound,” — said VanVleet. “My teammates weren’t giving me the Westbrook treatment, getting out the way for so I could get some.” – 10:16 PM
Gary Payton II on Jonathan Kuminga: “I could see him being an elite two-way player. It’s just going to take time. He’s super young.” – 10:12 PM
“Not weird as all. We’ve been through this before, business as usual” — Fred VanVleet.
“The one thing that’s constant is nothing is constant.” – 10:12 PM
“The one thing that is constant is that things will not be constant.” – VanVleet – 10:12 PM
Gary Payton II: “It was a big learning night for the young guys. … We’ve just got to learn on nights like this.” – 10:11 PM
Precious Achiuwa: “It was annoying … being fully vaccinated and thinking of getting the booster shot as well and testing negative multiple times a day but still being isolated [because] I was near someone who tested positive]. It was weird and frustrating at the same time.” – 10:10 PM
Precious Achiuwa says his cooking is very diverse.
“I’m a chef.” – 10:10 PM
Precious Achiuwa says he’s not just a snack specialist. He can cook too – 10:09 PM
Precious Achiuwa spent his isolation cooking and binge-watching.
What’s his specialty as a chef? “I’m very diverse.” – 10:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Nurse talked about being glad for the fans that were there, but acknowledged how good of a crowd it would have been in a full arena against the normal Warriors.
“From a juice standpoint, it was lacking.” – 9:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Final 📊
JK – 26p/1r/2a/2s
Damion – 14p/3r/1a
Gary – 13p/9r/1a/2s
Kevon – 12p/4r/3a/2b
Moses – 11p/8r/3a/1b
Beli – 10p/3r/3a
Juan – 9p/10r/3a/1b
Cheeze – 3p/4r/7a/1s
Jeff – 2p/5r/3a/1b pic.twitter.com/lw5Px5UoZn – 9:51 PM
Quick reminder…
@wacchi1013 is FEARLESS pic.twitter.com/0gEMbD1plz – 9:51 PM
At 19 years and 73 days old, Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points and 4 3-pointers against the Raptors.
The only player to have 25+ points and 4 3-pointers in a game at a younger age is LeBron James. – 9:50 PM
Took care of business. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8qQbwB4QkV – 9:48 PM
Great to see the Warriors rookies get big minutes tonight.
Jonathan Kuminga had a big night:
26 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P
Moses Moody was solid:
11 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk, 2-8 3P
Top 9 picks in the 2021 Draft all have a chance to be special. – 9:45 PM
Jonathan Kuminga first career start:
26 PTS
9-15 FG
4-6 3P pic.twitter.com/WwdbbyZw3N – 9:44 PM
FINAL: Warriors fall to the Raptors, 119-100. Kuminga finished with a career-high 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting (4-for-6 from 3). Needless to say, he’s going to be very, very good. – 9:43 PM
Ball game. Raps win! pic.twitter.com/p6cPI58zQ1 – 9:43 PM
OK, so that wasn’t the game you probably expected when you saw Warriors @ Raptors on the schedule a few months ago… But for a Toronto team prone to playing down to the competition, nice to see them take care of business. A wire-to-wire win moves them closer to .500 at 14-15. – 9:43 PM
OH MY GOD THAT YUTA BLOCK ON GP2! – 9:41 PM
Malachi Flynn, king of garbage time. – 9:37 PM
Looks like VanVleet isn’t getting back in to chase a triple double. But if Barnes can get two rebounds and four assists… – 9:29 PM
Blame the NBA, not the Warriors, for this charade…scheduling a back-to-back at the end of a 3,000-mile Eastern road trip, with the finale in another country. Talk about abusing your product. – 9:27 PM
Major drama as the Raptors take a 26pt lead over the ghost Warriors into the 4th Q: Will Fred VanVleet get the three rebounds he needs to get his triple double? – 9:17 PM
Raptors-Warriors is another reminder; this is one of the best rookie classes in recent memory. Scottie Barnes is getting whatever he wants out there, and Golden State’s got a good one in Jonathan Kuminga. Crazy to think they’ve got the luxury of easing the guy in. – 9:15 PM
END OF Q3: Warriors trail the Raptors, 96-69. This one is over. But then again, it was effectively over before it started. On the bright side, Kuminga (21 points on 8-for-14 shooting) continues to impress. – 9:14 PM
Raps up 96-69 after 3.
VanVleet: 27-12-7
Beanie Baby: 21-7-6
Kuminga: 21-1-1 – 9:14 PM
Malachi Flynn checks in, imagine he’ll play 14 minutes in a row – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Kuminga is quite good. – 9:08 PM
VanVleet getting a bit irritated by this really, quick, really tough little point guard (Chiozza) getting into his shirt for 90 feet is … amusing to me. – 9:03 PM
Props to Herbie for turning Nemanja Bjelica into two syllables, somehow. – 8:59 PM
One thing we’re seeing tonight: The Warriors’ role guys are just that, role guys. They’re not necessarily players who can create their own offense. And when Steph and Draymond are out there, that’s totally OK. – 8:58 PM
1:55 into third quarter and Raptors up 26 now
Typing has long commenced – 8:53 PM
The last time the Raptors were this dominant was during their intrasquad scrimmage in London. – 8:52 PM
Raptors announce attendance at 7,988 for this evening – 8:39 PM
Kevon Looney has 10 points at halftime. It’s not that he can’t score; the Warriors at full strength just don’t need him to. – 8:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
VanVleet has 20-5-10 AT THE HALF. In case you’re wondering, his career-high is 17 assists and he’s never recorded a triple-double. Raptors franchise record for assists is 19 (Stoudamire, Calderon and Lowry have all done it). Just a question of how long this game stays competitive – 8:36 PM
Raptors are busting the ghost Warriors. (thank-you).
They lead 63-42 at half. FVV with 20/10a/5r, while Barnes has 15/4r/3a. – 8:36 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Raptors, 63-42. Without almost all its key players, Golden State is shooting 37.5% from the field (4-for-17 from 3) with 10 turnovers and 13 fouls. Still, Kuminga (12 points on 4-for-6 shooting) has been a bright spot. – 8:35 PM
Raptors 63, Team Purporting To Be The Warriors 42 at halftime – 8:34 PM
I’d pass to Fred VanVleet every chance I got too. He’s not only a great shooter, but his conversion rate on spot up, open shots is bananas. Never lets you down. Barnes has three assists passing to Fred, I think. – 8:33 PM
VanVleet has got a double-double. He’s gotta go rebound hunting for the trip-dub. Needs five more. – 8:29 PM
This is one of those nights where Warriors fans shouldn’t worry about the final score. The question is, “How do the young guys look?” So far, Kuminga looks pretty darn impressive. Yes, he’s raw, but he’s the most athletic guy on the floor. – 8:26 PM
Steve Kerr gets T’d up over a non-call
Raptors now up 18
Fred’s got 16-5-9 – 8:25 PM
The Raptors had a decided points advantage over the team representing Golden State.
Now, not so much – 8:23 PM
JK ➡️ Loon
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/rvyf5xmChv – 8:22 PM
Fred VanVleet’s got 9 assists in 16 minutes
Seems good – 8:20 PM
Really good ball fake by Wiggins to create a window to pass to JRE, but couldn’t get it to him. Process was there, results weren’t. – 8:14 PM
Awesome for Aaron Wiggins to knock down his first shot of the game, small sample size but a strong communicator on defense. – 8:13 PM
looooooon 💥 pic.twitter.com/8gZWSE78rB – 8:11 PM
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Raptors, 31-18. No surprise that Golden State is having trouble scoring with 5 of its top 6 scorers out. – 8:07 PM
After 1 in Toronto: B Team Warriors trail Raptors 31-18
-GSW 36.8pct FG, 14.3pct 3p
-TOR 54.5/30.0
-All 9 available Warriors have played at least 3 minutes – 8:07 PM
Warriors’ third stringers make a bit of a run against Raptors’ second stringers, but it’s 31-18 Raps. Barnes has 8-2-2, and VanVleet has 8-6-3. – 8:04 PM
Raptors 31, Quasi-Dubs 18 after 1
Developing: Barnes is good – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Kuminga is just as intriguing as the day he was drafted. In the first quarter tonight, he has already had a couple flashes of athleticism where you’re like, “OK, this guy is going to be a stud.” – 8:02 PM
Scottie Barnes proving he’s too good for the G-League. – 8:01 PM
Kuminga gets UP to throw it DOWN! 😤
pic.twitter.com/clyNBoVquF – 7:58 PM
Turns out not playing six of the top seven players in your rotation can hurt a team, as the Warriors are showing. Raps lead the ghost Warriors 27-12 with 3 m left in 1Q. Also: Jonathan Kuminga gets above the rim very, very quickly. Wow. – 7:57 PM
Raptors up 27-12 nine minutes
9 assists on their first 11 baskets is kinda impressive – 7:57 PM
7-minute first shift for OG, who missed a couple 3s but was moving pretty well defensively.
So far, Raptors are taking care of business vs what’s left of the Warriors – they lead 27-12 early. – 7:55 PM
Precious Achiuwa is playing, and just scored! – 7:55 PM
😤 JONATHAN KUMINGA 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/uS0jWgIQaq – 7:48 PM
The stat board says the Warriors have turned the ball over 3 times in the first 4:14, but I’ve got it down as four. Anyway, look like a bunch of guys who don’t play together very much! – 7:47 PM
Raptors up 7 early, Dubs have 3 turnovers in first 4:14 – 7:46 PM
WOW Kuminga – 7:46 PM
DLee gettin’ things going from distance 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/jkRzt7B5SW – 7:45 PM
Chris Boucher is starting over Precious Achiuwa – 7:36 PM
Gary Trent Jr has been wearing his mask off and on during warmups here. Only player here I can see with one on – 7:33 PM
OG Anunoby is not in the layup line 15 minutes before the game, but Precious Achiuwa is. Does it mean anything? Let’s find out! – 7:20 PM
Precious Achiuwa has joined his teammates for the pre-game lay-up line, He had previously been ruled out but perhaps with Siakam and Banton out (protocols) that’s changed. – 7:19 PM
All smiles in the 6⃣
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/ydfucOXPC8 – 7:15 PM
I laid out some of the strange circumstances the Warriors are navigating in Toronto tonight
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs the Warriors after entering the NBA’s COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/FhfcYBiKc9 – 6:58 PM
The Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Boucher vs Golden State tonight.
Siakam and Banton are in the protocols. Birch still out, likely back on Monday. Achiuwa available off the bench. – 6:41 PM
Naija to the world 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/pjnulbjcKa – 6:40 PM
Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Boucher – 6:38 PM
VanVleet, Trent, OG, Barnes and Boucher start. – 6:35 PM
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup pic.twitter.com/2QLJeUu1FZ – 6:34 PM
Mark Daigneault on Wiggins starting in place of Bazley: “He has given us a lot of confidence that when you put him on the court, he’s ready to play. He’s impressed.” – 6:31 PM
Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has “impressed us.” He has impressed me too. – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has showed a “readiness” and “consistency of approach” says “he is going to improve because of how he attacks the program.” – 6:27 PM
The Thunder is bringing Darius Bazley off the bench tonight.
Starters:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 6:26 PM
Mark Daigneault says Shai, Lu, Giddey, Wiggins, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start. Bazley is available and off the bench. – 6:25 PM
Raptors now update to say Siakam and Banton are out due to health and safety protocols. – 6:24 PM
Raptors enter the health and safety protocols derby with Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton now on that list and out for tonight. The Raptors will get both OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa back after lengthy absences. – 6:24 PM
Raptors announce Siakam, Banton are in protocols now – 6:23 PM
Raptors say Siakam and Banton In Health and safety protocols. Anunoby and Achiuwa are available. Birch out. – 6:22 PM
Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs. Warriors due to health and safety protocols, team says. – 6:21 PM
Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the health and safety protocol and are out tonight. – 6:21 PM
Precious Achiuwa is a late addition and will play tonight – 6:15 PM
Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ decision not to bring 6 of their players to Toronto: “It feels like the whole league now is in a precarious spot. We factored in the differences in the rules (in Canada) and how that might manifest itself long-term. All that stuff we factored in.” – 6:14 PM
Ahead of game 30’s tip-off, the Warriors who have been available for every game this season are Looney and Bjelica. – 6:08 PM
The Warriors got tested at the team hotel this morning. They’ve gotten their results back, and everyone in Toronto is available to play tonight. – 6:08 PM
Steve Kerr: “The last few days have been really difficult. Jordan Poole going into the protocol … We made the decision to (sit so many guys) to do what we thought was best for our team.” – 6:07 PM
Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Kevon Looney will start for the Golden State Warriors today against the Toronto Raptors. – 6:06 PM
Warriors starting lineup tonight: Chiozza, DLee, JTA, Kuminga, Looney
Kevon Looney and Nemanja Bjelica are the only members of the team to play every game – 6:05 PM
“It feels like the whole league is in a precarious spot … “ – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. – 6:04 PM
“Everything factors in” – Steve Kerr responding to a question about if crossing the border into Canada impacted the decision to sit Curry, Green, and Wiggins – 6:04 PM
Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors, per Steve Kerr. – 6:04 PM
Kerr says Chiozza, Lee, Toscano-Anderson, Kuminga and Looney will start tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:03 PM
Chiozza, Lee, JTA, Kaminga and Looney starting for Warriors. – 6:03 PM
OG Anunoby will return and start for the Raptors, we were just told
Nick Nurse said he was unsure who else would start
Achiuwa, Birch remain out – 6:03 PM
Warriors starters vs Raptors: Chiozza, Lee, JTA, Kuminga, Looney. – 6:03 PM
Warriors’ starters tonight: Chiozza, Lee, Toscano-Anderson, Kuminga and Looney. – 6:03 PM
Nick Nurse on the Warriors getting Klay Thompson back soon: “It makes then substantially better. He’s a great, great player. He’s up there at a level defensively and shooting right at the top.” – 6:00 PM
Anunoby will play tonight, starting most likely. He will be limited to some short shifts, says Nurse. Achiuwa (shoulder) and Birch (knee) remain out. – 5:49 PM
OG Anunoby returns tonight for the Raptors. Khem Birch remains out, as does Precious Achiuwa because of his shoulder. – 5:47 PM
OG Anunoby returns tonight, Khem Birch (knee) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are out. – 5:46 PM
Anunoby will play tonight. Birch and Achiuwa are out vs Golden State. – 5:46 PM
OG Anunoby will play tonight. Precious and Khem are out – 5:46 PM
“It was just a lot of emotions and a lot of energy that I didn’t know how to process.”
Kelly Oubre Jr. on his 1st game in Phoenix last season when he shot 1-of-11 for 4 points with #Warriors in a loss.
He returns with #Hornets. Face #Suns Sunday
As of 530 injury report, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby and Khem Birch are questionable vs. Warriors tonight, though expectation is Birch will not play. The Raptors remain protocol free for now, somehow. – 5:37 PM
Raptors remain all clear of COVID, team says. (Knock on wood) – 5:24 PM
Lots of players on the injury report ahead of Warriors@Toronto Raptors tonight, but only Jordan Poole is in the H&S protocols for either team. pic.twitter.com/0MOZeWjpeF – 4:58 PM
Made it to Toronto. Has been the most logistically complex trip of my NBA beat writing career. Scotiabank Arena will be half capacity tonight because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ontario. pic.twitter.com/qFEINIRvcZ – 4:44 PM
ICYMI, a ranking and analysis of the early MVP landscape, at @TheAthletic. And yes, contrary to what I tweeted a few days back, the race goes well beyond Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
theathletic.com/3021758/2021/1… – 3:13 PM
I’m not wishing this on anyone, let’s be clear, but if the Raptors have somehow avoided Covid sweeping through their team to some degree we need to crack that code. Last three opponents: Knicks, Sacramento and Brooklyn, all in the midst of outbreaks. – 1:33 PM
