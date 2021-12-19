Warriors vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (24-6) play against the Toronto Raptors (15-15) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021

Golden State Warriors 100, Toronto Raptors 119 (Final)

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

On a Raptors-Warriors game in Toronto that felt nothing like the last one.

theathletic.com/3024902/2021/1… – 12:30 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

See what fans and analysts from NBA Twitter were saying about Jonathan Kuminga’s 26 point performance during the Warriors’ loss to the Raptors on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 12:29 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors have been dodging COVID bullets like they’re in The Matrix, but with the virus running rampant throughout the NBA, they couldn’t evade it forever. With players entering the protocol, all they can do is hope for the best and be ready to adapt: https://t.co/0xpNxoD5NY pic.twitter.com/COe9M9R7JD – 11:58 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Cade Cunningham, 21 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk

Scottie Barnes, 21 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

David Duke Jr., 18 pts, 14 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk

Josh Giddey, 8 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast

Jonathan Kuminga, 27 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P – 11:53 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

And that’s it. Utah falls to Washington 109-103 and the Jazz fall to 20-9 on the season. Not only did they fail to make up some ground on the warriors who punted tonight, Memphis is lurking from behind in that fourth spot. On to Charlotte Monday but this was a bad performance – 11:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good win for Washington. Utah is in a bit of a weird spot. In their own tier in the West. Not as good as GSW and Phoenix, but better than everyone else. – 11:29 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

On a night Jonathan Kuminga flashed his immense potential: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:11 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jonathon Kuminga on his situation with the team:

“It’s a great situation. There are days I come in and play. There are days I don’t play. That’s just a learning lesson. It’s a long season. So you just got to stay ready every day…I’m learning every single day.” – 10:50 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Complete performance from the squad.

Game Highlights | @TangerineHoops

Watch: https://t.co/r5ePQ7IkDH pic.twitter.com/XihyMymZt1 – 10:42 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jonathan Kuminga on driving or shooting when left open:

“My game is driving to the hoop every time. I’m always staying consistent and driving. If you give me a lot of space, It’s going to make me want to shoot the ball. The focus point is me attacking the rim first.” – 10:41 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

What did Precious Achiuwa do while he was in isolation? “I cooked, binge watched a lot of shows, watched movies. I had to get real creative.”

What did he cook? “Oh I’m very diverse. I’m a chef. I don’t just do the milk and Oreos thing. I’m not just a snack specialist.” pic.twitter.com/44ABHWcOYh – 10:37 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Lots of cookies tonight pic.twitter.com/G5zsNqs6dJ – 10:34 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Was VanVleet trying to get back into the game in the 4th to chase the trip-doub?

“No, I was not. I had the opportunity but knowing my luck I would get a minor injury trying to chase down a rebound… At some point I’ll get there but tonight was definitely not gonna be that night” pic.twitter.com/XsRdXciBGt – 10:25 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Jonathan Kuminga just called Scottie Barnes one of the best teammates he’s ever had. “He’s overly excited.” – 10:23 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet — who was three rebounds short of his first triple-double — said he’s not, ahem, as “relentless” in his pursuit of triple-doubles as say, Kyle Lowry.

“Shout out to him.”

Fred remains the best. – 10:19 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Jonathan Kuminga on his rookie season: “It’s a great situation. … I feel like I’m in a great situation because I’m learning every single day.” – 10:17 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“Teammates are not giving me the Westbrook treatment when they get out of the way and let me get (the rebounds,” VanVleet says of his trip-dub effort.

“I’m not as relentless and Kyle.” – 10:16 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Fred VanVleet on missing the triple-double:

“My teammates don’t give me the Westbrook treatment and get out the way so I’m gonna have to have a word with them.” – 10:16 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“I was not. I had the opportunity, but knowing my luck I’d get a minor injury trying to chase down a rebound,” — said VanVleet. “My teammates weren’t giving me the Westbrook treatment, getting out the way for so I could get some.” – 10:16 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Gary Payton II on Jonathan Kuminga: “I could see him being an elite two-way player. It’s just going to take time. He’s super young.” – 10:12 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“Not weird as all. We’ve been through this before, business as usual” — Fred VanVleet.

“The one thing that’s constant is nothing is constant.” – 10:12 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“The one thing that is constant is that things will not be constant.” – VanVleet – 10:12 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Gary Payton II: “It was a big learning night for the young guys. … We’ve just got to learn on nights like this.” – 10:11 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Precious Achiuwa: “It was annoying … being fully vaccinated and thinking of getting the booster shot as well and testing negative multiple times a day but still being isolated [because] I was near someone who tested positive]. It was weird and frustrating at the same time.” – 10:10 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Precious Achiuwa says his cooking is very diverse.

“I’m a chef.” – 10:10 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Precious Achiuwa says he’s not just a snack specialist. He can cook too – 10:09 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Precious Achiuwa spent his isolation cooking and binge-watching.

What’s his specialty as a chef? “I’m very diverse.” – 10:09 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Fred VanVleet and Josh Giddey did their part, I just need a big second half from Jonathan Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson to win $150. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VpeSMQWdmo – 10:02 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors reportedly don’t plan for Klay Thompson to make his highly-anticipated return from injury before Dec. 28. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/16/rep… – 10:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nurse talked about being glad for the fans that were there, but acknowledged how good of a crowd it would have been in a full arena against the normal Warriors.

“From a juice standpoint, it was lacking.” – 9:57 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Final 📊

JK – 26p/1r/2a/2s

Damion – 14p/3r/1a

Gary – 13p/9r/1a/2s

Kevon – 12p/4r/3a/2b

Moses – 11p/8r/3a/1b

Beli – 10p/3r/3a

Juan – 9p/10r/3a/1b

Cheeze – 3p/4r/7a/1s

Jeff – 2p/5r/3a/1b pic.twitter.com/lw5Px5UoZn – 9:51 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Quick reminder…

@wacchi1013 is FEARLESS pic.twitter.com/0gEMbD1plz – 9:51 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

At 19 years and 73 days old, Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points and 4 3-pointers against the Raptors.

The only player to have 25+ points and 4 3-pointers in a game at a younger age is LeBron James. – 9:50 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Took care of business. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8qQbwB4QkV – 9:48 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Great to see the Warriors rookies get big minutes tonight.

Jonathan Kuminga had a big night:

26 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P

Moses Moody was solid:

11 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk, 2-8 3P

Top 9 picks in the 2021 Draft all have a chance to be special. – 9:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jonathan Kuminga first career start:

26 PTS

9-15 FG

4-6 3P pic.twitter.com/WwdbbyZw3N – 9:44 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

FINAL: Warriors fall to the Raptors, 119-100. Kuminga finished with a career-high 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting (4-for-6 from 3). Needless to say, he’s going to be very, very good. – 9:43 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Ball game. Raps win! pic.twitter.com/p6cPI58zQ1 – 9:43 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

OK, so that wasn’t the game you probably expected when you saw Warriors @ Raptors on the schedule a few months ago… But for a Toronto team prone to playing down to the competition, nice to see them take care of business. A wire-to-wire win moves them closer to .500 at 14-15. – 9:43 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

OH MY GOD THAT YUTA BLOCK ON GP2! – 9:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Malachi Flynn, king of garbage time. – 9:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Looks like VanVleet isn’t getting back in to chase a triple double. But if Barnes can get two rebounds and four assists… – 9:29 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Blame the NBA, not the Warriors, for this charade…scheduling a back-to-back at the end of a 3,000-mile Eastern road trip, with the finale in another country. Talk about abusing your product. – 9:27 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Views from @ScotiabankArena pic.twitter.com/gJF24ZibtW – 9:22 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Major drama as the Raptors take a 26pt lead over the ghost Warriors into the 4th Q: Will Fred VanVleet get the three rebounds he needs to get his triple double? – 9:17 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors-Warriors is another reminder; this is one of the best rookie classes in recent memory. Scottie Barnes is getting whatever he wants out there, and Golden State’s got a good one in Jonathan Kuminga. Crazy to think they’ve got the luxury of easing the guy in. – 9:15 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q3: Warriors trail the Raptors, 96-69. This one is over. But then again, it was effectively over before it started. On the bright side, Kuminga (21 points on 8-for-14 shooting) continues to impress. – 9:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 96-69 after 3.

VanVleet: 27-12-7

Beanie Baby: 21-7-6

Kuminga: 21-1-1 – 9:14 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Malachi Flynn checks in, imagine he’ll play 14 minutes in a row – 9:09 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Jonathan Kuminga is quite good. – 9:08 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet getting a bit irritated by this really, quick, really tough little point guard (Chiozza) getting into his shirt for 90 feet is … amusing to me. – 9:03 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Props to Herbie for turning Nemanja Bjelica into two syllables, somehow. – 8:59 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

One thing we’re seeing tonight: The Warriors’ role guys are just that, role guys. They’re not necessarily players who can create their own offense. And when Steph and Draymond are out there, that’s totally OK. – 8:58 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

A dude at the Celtics-Knicks game wearing an OG Anunoby jersey just caught a shirt.

That’s all. – 8:57 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

1:55 into third quarter and Raptors up 26 now

Typing has long commenced – 8:53 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

The last time the Raptors were this dominant was during their intrasquad scrimmage in London. – 8:52 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors announce attendance at 7,988 for this evening – 8:39 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kevon Looney has 10 points at halftime. It’s not that he can’t score; the Warriors at full strength just don’t need him to. – 8:37 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Halftime in Toronto pic.twitter.com/QUA1fhpW2p – 8:36 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet has 20-5-10 AT THE HALF. In case you’re wondering, his career-high is 17 assists and he’s never recorded a triple-double. Raptors franchise record for assists is 19 (Stoudamire, Calderon and Lowry have all done it). Just a question of how long this game stays competitive – 8:36 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors are busting the ghost Warriors. (thank-you).

They lead 63-42 at half. FVV with 20/10a/5r, while Barnes has 15/4r/3a. – 8:36 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Raptors, 63-42. Without almost all its key players, Golden State is shooting 37.5% from the field (4-for-17 from 3) with 10 turnovers and 13 fouls. Still, Kuminga (12 points on 4-for-6 shooting) has been a bright spot. – 8:35 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors 63, Team Purporting To Be The Warriors 42 at halftime – 8:34 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I’d pass to Fred VanVleet every chance I got too. He’s not only a great shooter, but his conversion rate on spot up, open shots is bananas. Never lets you down. Barnes has three assists passing to Fred, I think. – 8:33 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet has got a double-double. He’s gotta go rebound hunting for the trip-dub. Needs five more. – 8:29 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

This is one of those nights where Warriors fans shouldn’t worry about the final score. The question is, “How do the young guys look?” So far, Kuminga looks pretty darn impressive. Yes, he’s raw, but he’s the most athletic guy on the floor. – 8:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Steve Kerr gets T’d up over a non-call

Raptors now up 18

Fred’s got 16-5-9 – 8:25 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The Raptors had a decided points advantage over the team representing Golden State.

Now, not so much – 8:23 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

JK ➡️ Loon

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/rvyf5xmChv – 8:22 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Fred VanVleet’s got 9 assists in 16 minutes

Seems good – 8:20 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really good ball fake by Wiggins to create a window to pass to JRE, but couldn’t get it to him. Process was there, results weren’t. – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Awesome for Aaron Wiggins to knock down his first shot of the game, small sample size but a strong communicator on defense. – 8:13 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

looooooon 💥 pic.twitter.com/8gZWSE78rB – 8:11 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Raptors, 31-18. No surprise that Golden State is having trouble scoring with 5 of its top 6 scorers out. – 8:07 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 1 in Toronto: B Team Warriors trail Raptors 31-18

-GSW 36.8pct FG, 14.3pct 3p

-TOR 54.5/30.0

-All 9 available Warriors have played at least 3 minutes – 8:07 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Warriors’ third stringers make a bit of a run against Raptors’ second stringers, but it’s 31-18 Raps. Barnes has 8-2-2, and VanVleet has 8-6-3. – 8:04 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors 31, Quasi-Dubs 18 after 1

Developing: Barnes is good – 8:04 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Jonathan Kuminga is just as intriguing as the day he was drafted. In the first quarter tonight, he has already had a couple flashes of athleticism where you’re like, “OK, this guy is going to be a stud.” – 8:02 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Scottie Barnes proving he’s too good for the G-League. – 8:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly targeting a home game in January for Klay Thompson’s long-awaited return. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/17/rep… – 8:00 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Kuminga gets UP to throw it DOWN! 😤

pic.twitter.com/clyNBoVquF – 7:58 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Turns out not playing six of the top seven players in your rotation can hurt a team, as the Warriors are showing. Raps lead the ghost Warriors 27-12 with 3 m left in 1Q. Also: Jonathan Kuminga gets above the rim very, very quickly. Wow. – 7:57 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 27-12 nine minutes

9 assists on their first 11 baskets is kinda impressive – 7:57 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

7-minute first shift for OG, who missed a couple 3s but was moving pretty well defensively.

So far, Raptors are taking care of business vs what’s left of the Warriors – they lead 27-12 early. – 7:55 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Precious Achiuwa is playing, and just scored! – 7:55 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

It’s so weird to look over at the Warriors bench. There are literally four players there, two of which have spent most of the season in the G League. – 7:50 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

😤 JONATHAN KUMINGA 💪

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/uS0jWgIQaq – 7:48 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The stat board says the Warriors have turned the ball over 3 times in the first 4:14, but I’ve got it down as four. Anyway, look like a bunch of guys who don’t play together very much! – 7:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 7 early, Dubs have 3 turnovers in first 4:14 – 7:46 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

WOW Kuminga – 7:46 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

DLee gettin’ things going from distance 🎯

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/jkRzt7B5SW – 7:45 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Chris Boucher is starting over Precious Achiuwa – 7:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Gary Trent Jr has been wearing his mask off and on during warmups here. Only player here I can see with one on – 7:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

On Darius Bazley being benched by the #Thunder, and what this means for Aaron Wiggins. #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/12/18/okc… – 7:23 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

OG Anunoby is not in the layup line 15 minutes before the game, but Precious Achiuwa is. Does it mean anything? Let’s find out! – 7:20 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Shout-out to Raymond Felton for helping Steph Curry usher in the new era of basketball. #FullCourtFits

➡️: https://t.co/umiWwqbTvY pic.twitter.com/4uZ4QeIkkh – 7:20 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Precious Achiuwa has joined his teammates for the pre-game lay-up line, He had previously been ruled out but perhaps with Siakam and Banton out (protocols) that’s changed. – 7:19 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

All smiles in the 6⃣

Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/ydfucOXPC8 – 7:15 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I laid out some of the strange circumstances the Warriors are navigating in Toronto tonight: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:14 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs the Warriors after entering the NBA’s COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/FhfcYBiKc9 – 6:58 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Boucher vs Golden State tonight.

Siakam and Banton are in the protocols. Birch still out, likely back on Monday. Achiuwa available off the bench. – 6:41 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Naija to the world 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/pjnulbjcKa – 6:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Boucher – 6:38 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet, Trent, OG, Barnes and Boucher start. – 6:35 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup pic.twitter.com/2QLJeUu1FZ – 6:34 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on Wiggins starting in place of Bazley: “He has given us a lot of confidence that when you put him on the court, he’s ready to play. He’s impressed.” – 6:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has “impressed us.” He has impressed me too. – 6:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has showed a “readiness” and “consistency of approach” says “he is going to improve because of how he attacks the program.” – 6:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder is bringing Darius Bazley off the bench tonight.

Starters:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Wiggins

– Robinson-Earl – 6:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Shai, Lu, Giddey, Wiggins, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start. Bazley is available and off the bench. – 6:25 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Raptors now update to say Siakam and Banton are out due to health and safety protocols. – 6:24 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Raptors enter the health and safety protocols derby with Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton now on that list and out for tonight. The Raptors will get both OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa back after lengthy absences. – 6:24 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors announce Siakam, Banton are in protocols now – 6:23 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors say Siakam and Banton In Health and safety protocols. Anunoby and Achiuwa are available. Birch out. – 6:22 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs. Warriors due to health and safety protocols, team says. – 6:21 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the health and safety protocol and are out tonight. – 6:21 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Im thinking a holiday edition mailbag on the pod. Everyone is home with a little time off, chillin with the fam. Reply with your questions for me and follow @TheVolumeSports

Oh… and subscribe now to The Draymond Green show!!! Right NOW! – 6:17 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Precious Achiuwa is a late addition and will play tonight – 6:15 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ decision not to bring 6 of their players to Toronto: “It feels like the whole league now is in a precarious spot. We factored in the differences in the rules (in Canada) and how that might manifest itself long-term. All that stuff we factored in.” – 6:14 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors have gotten their Covid test results back from this morning, and everyone in Toronto is good to go.

Good news for the Warriors, especially because if anyone tests positive or is placed in protocols, they’d have to wait the 10 days in Canada. – 6:12 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Ahead of game 30’s tip-off, the Warriors who have been available for every game this season are Looney and Bjelica. – 6:08 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The Warriors got tested at the team hotel this morning. They’ve gotten their results back, and everyone in Toronto is available to play tonight. – 6:08 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr: “The last few days have been really difficult. Jordan Poole going into the protocol … We made the decision to (sit so many guys) to do what we thought was best for our team.” – 6:07 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Kevon Looney will start for the Golden State Warriors today against the Toronto Raptors. – 6:06 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Welcome to Basketball Night in Canada pic.twitter.com/XVX2GEV3KT – 6:06 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors starting lineup tonight: Chiozza, DLee, JTA, Kuminga, Looney

Kevon Looney and Nemanja Bjelica are the only members of the team to play every game – 6:05 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“It feels like the whole league is in a precarious spot … “ – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. – 6:04 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

“Everything factors in” – Steve Kerr responding to a question about if crossing the border into Canada impacted the decision to sit Curry, Green, and Wiggins – 6:04 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors, per Steve Kerr. – 6:04 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kerr says Chiozza, Lee, Toscano-Anderson, Kuminga and Looney will start tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:03 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Chiozza, Lee, JTA, Kaminga and Looney starting for Warriors. – 6:03 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:

Chris Chiozza

Damion Lee

Jonathan Kuminga

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Kevon Looney – 6:03 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

OG Anunoby will return and start for the Raptors, we were just told

Nick Nurse said he was unsure who else would start

Achiuwa, Birch remain out – 6:03 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Warriors starters vs Raptors: Chiozza, Lee, JTA, Kuminga, Looney. – 6:03 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Warriors’ starters tonight: Chiozza, Lee, Toscano-Anderson, Kuminga and Looney. – 6:03 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Nick Nurse on the Warriors getting Klay Thompson back soon: “It makes then substantially better. He’s a great, great player. He’s up there at a level defensively and shooting right at the top.” – 6:00 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Anunoby will play tonight, starting most likely. He will be limited to some short shifts, says Nurse. Achiuwa (shoulder) and Birch (knee) remain out. – 5:49 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

OG Anunoby returns tonight for the Raptors. Khem Birch remains out, as does Precious Achiuwa because of his shoulder. – 5:47 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

OG Anunoby returns tonight, Khem Birch (knee) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are out. – 5:46 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Anunoby will play tonight. Birch and Achiuwa are out vs Golden State. – 5:46 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

OG Anunoby will play tonight. Precious and Khem are out – 5:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It was just a lot of emotions and a lot of energy that I didn’t know how to process.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. on his 1st game in Phoenix last season when he shot 1-of-11 for 4 points with #Warriors in a loss.

He returns with #Hornets. Face #Suns Sunday

“It’s going to be a good one.” pic.twitter.com/zfU4LO3aQT – 5:42 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

As of 530 injury report, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby and Khem Birch are questionable vs. Warriors tonight, though expectation is Birch will not play. The Raptors remain protocol free for now, somehow. – 5:37 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

North of the border ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bCOG6AWQ80 – 5:24 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Raptors remain all clear of COVID, team says. (Knock on wood) – 5:24 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Lots of players on the injury report ahead of Warriors@Toronto Raptors tonight, but only Jordan Poole is in the H&S protocols for either team. pic.twitter.com/0MOZeWjpeF – 4:58 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

On the second leg of a road back-to-back, the Warriors will be without several key players on Saturday against the Raptors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/18/inj… – 4:46 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Made it to Toronto. Has been the most logistically complex trip of my NBA beat writing career. Scotiabank Arena will be half capacity tonight because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ontario. pic.twitter.com/qFEINIRvcZ – 4:44 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Our prediction and best bet for Saturday’s Warriors at Raptors game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/18/war… – 4:00 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

ICYMI, a ranking and analysis of the early MVP landscape, at @TheAthletic. And yes, contrary to what I tweeted a few days back, the race goes well beyond Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

theathletic.com/3021758/2021/1… – 3:13 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Assistant Coach Bruce Fraser! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/lSwgG99kdQ – 2:30 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I’m not wishing this on anyone, let’s be clear, but if the Raptors have somehow avoided Covid sweeping through their team to some degree we need to crack that code. Last three opponents: Knicks, Sacramento and Brooklyn, all in the midst of outbreaks. – 1:33 PM