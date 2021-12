BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Medical Society is calling for mask mandates in public indoor spaces. The group is made up of leading doctors across the state. Dr. Ted Calianos, the society’s president-elect, said the last two years have been like living in a clinical trial. “We’re learning about this virus and we’re learning about the response of this virus to different therapies, and what therapies prove efficacious and what preventative measures prove efficacious,” Calianos said. “And throughout the course of this, what we’ve learned is that very simple things like hand washing, social distancing, and masking prove very effective.”...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO